Eco-Friendly Frosty Ornament

Make this cute snowman ornament with recycled items you already have.
November 11, 2009
Advertisement
Credit: Heather Weston

What You'll Need:

  • 3 white jar lids (approximately 11/2", 2", and 2 1/2" in diameter)
  • Scissors
  • Cotton batting
  • Felt (white, black, orange, red, light green, and dark green),
  • Hot-glue gun
  • Black bottle top
  • String

Make It:

1. Hot-glue the white jar lids edge to edge, in size order. Glue a slight mound of batting on the inside of each lid.

2. From felt, cut two white and two black circles for eyes, an orange circle for the nose, a red semicircle for the mouth, and three dark-green circles for buttons.

3. Glue all of the elements in place.

4. Cut a 1/2" x 8" strip of light-green felt and fringe the ends. Wrap it around the snowman's "neck" and glue to secure.

5. Glue the bottom edge of the bottle top to the center of a 1 1/2" black felt circle, then glue hat to the top of the smallest lid.

6. Glue a loop of string to the top of the ornament to hang.

Originally published in the December 2009 issue of Parents magazine.

Parents Magazine

© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com