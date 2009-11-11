Eco-Friendly Frosty Ornament
Make this cute snowman ornament with recycled items you already have.
Credit: Heather Weston
What You'll Need:
- 3 white jar lids (approximately 11/2", 2", and 2 1/2" in diameter)
- Scissors
- Cotton batting
- Felt (white, black, orange, red, light green, and dark green),
- Hot-glue gun
- Black bottle top
- String
Make It:
1. Hot-glue the white jar lids edge to edge, in size order. Glue a slight mound of batting on the inside of each lid.
2. From felt, cut two white and two black circles for eyes, an orange circle for the nose, a red semicircle for the mouth, and three dark-green circles for buttons.
3. Glue all of the elements in place.
4. Cut a 1/2" x 8" strip of light-green felt and fringe the ends. Wrap it around the snowman's "neck" and glue to secure.
5. Glue the bottom edge of the bottle top to the center of a 1 1/2" black felt circle, then glue hat to the top of the smallest lid.
6. Glue a loop of string to the top of the ornament to hang.
Originally published in the December 2009 issue of Parents magazine.
