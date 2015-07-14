24 DIY Advent Calendars for Your Christmas Countdown

Line up your holiday treats and hang them on you wall.

What You'll Need: natural canvas, fabric paint (red and green), paintbrush, ribbon, needle and thread or fabric glue, thumbtacks

Make It: Cut out 36 ovals from your fabric, about 3" tall. Paint the front of 24 of your pieces of fabric -- outlining with a thick band and then adding a number in the center. Alternate red and green for the numbers. Then, cut the remaining 12 ovals in half. Sew or glue the half-ovals to the backs of your numbered tags, leaving the top open to form a pouch. Sew or glue on a ribbon loop to the top of your numbered pouches, and then hang on thumbtacks from your wall.