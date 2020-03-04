Christmas Crafts

Mom Turned Son's Braces Into an Ornament That Now Adorns the Tree Each Year
When one 23-year-old rocks around the Christmas tree, he sees a memory from his teen year's most kids are happy to forget.
DIY Ornaments to Spruce Up Your Tree For The Holidays
Add a little something extra to your tree this holiday season by making these custom ornaments!
How to Make a Folded Tree
Your child can bring the best of the season into every room with these mini spruces.
12 Ways to Upgrade Your Gift-Wrapping Using Office Supplies
Put the kids to work crafting great-looking gifts with just a few office supplies!
How to Make a Pom-Pom Polar Bear
Turn pom-poms and chenille stems into polar bears in a few simple steps. Watch this video to learn how!
Tabletop Tree
Instructions for making a Christmas tabletop decoration by upcycling a magazine.