Christmas Crafts

This holiday season, decorate your home with these fun and easy Christmas crafts. Your kids will love adorning the tree with handmade ornaments, dressing up your front door with a creative wreath, and giving cute DIY gifts to loved ones.

Mom Turned Son's Braces Into an Ornament That Now Adorns the Tree Each Year
When one 23-year-old rocks around the Christmas tree, he sees a memory from his teen year's most kids are happy to forget.
DIY Ornaments to Spruce Up Your Tree For The Holidays
Add a little something extra to your tree this holiday season by making these custom ornaments!
How to Make a Folded Tree
Your child can bring the best of the season into every room with these mini spruces.
12 Ways to Upgrade Your Gift-Wrapping Using Office Supplies
Put the kids to work crafting great-looking gifts with just a few office supplies!
How to Make a Pom-Pom Polar Bear
Turn pom-poms and chenille stems into polar bears in a few simple steps. Watch this video to learn how!
Tabletop Tree
Instructions for making a Christmas tabletop decoration by upcycling a magazine.
Fluffy the Snowman
Instructions for making a snowman Christmas decoration using pom-poms.
Holiday Craft: Handprint Tree
Directions for making a miniature Christmas tree from paper.
Gift Kids Can Make: Posy Sewing Kit
How to Make Candy Bar Critters
Create Gifts Out of Your Kids' Artwork
How to Make Easy Christmas Ornaments

How to Make a Minty Mouse

This cute, no-sew project will be a welcome sight on Christmas morning.

Fun and Festive Holiday Decorations with Washi Tape
7 Easy, No-Knit Yarn Crafts
Countdown to Christmas: Crafts, Food and DIY Gifts
15 Christmas Gifts Kids Can Make
13 Cute and Easy Cardboard Box Crafts
How to Make Easy Christmas Ornaments
Make a Holiday Candy Wreath
We Wish You a Crafty Christmas
21 DIY Advent Calendars for Your Christmas Countdown
Cute Ornament Crafts to Trim the Tree
Sparkly Christmas Crafts
Festive Christmas Crafts Made From Candy
Make Your Own Yarn Art Wreath
How to Make a Shooting Star Holiday Card
Get Snow Inspired!
Print It: Simple Paper Ornaments
How to Make an Angel Christmas Ornament
White Christmas Crafts & Treats
Printable Silhouette Templates
Feather Wreath
Make a DIY Holiday Village
Snowflake Tree Topper
Pasta Snowflakes
How to Make an Advent Calendar
Pom-Pom Polar Bears
