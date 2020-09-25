21 Funniest Christmas Jokes, According to Kids

Amidst all the shopping and wrapping, it's easy to get overwhelmed in December and totally forget the true spirit of the season. Let our cohort of kid joke experts remind you!

We polled little elves of all ages to see their reactions and hear their funniest, silliest Christmas jokes. Keep their favorites below in your back pocket so you can add some cheer no matter where you are this holiday season. You can even write out a few to slip inside everyone's Christmas stocking!