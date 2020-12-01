15 Christmas Gifts Teens Actually Want (That Aren't Just a Gift Card)
While you can't go wrong with a gift card or a Venmo deposit, there are real gifts high-schoolers and college students want. It'll just typically take multiple texts and DMs to find out what they are. To help you out, here are some ideas (and even a couple of links) for fun gifts.
Lego Harry Potter Hedwig
They haven't outgrown Legos or Harry Potter. This set featuring Harry Potter's beloved owl delivers wow factor without breaking the Gringotts' bank.
Red Taylor's Version on Vinyl
If the teen on your list already has a turntable (it was last year's hot gift), fill out their record collection. Swifties will be head over heels for this version of Red.
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
Trick out the gaming experience for a teen who already loves their Nintendo Switch. This larger controller is easier to use—especially for gaming marathons.
MVMT Rover Everscroll Glasses
Hours on screens for school and fun can keep your teen up all night, so chances are, even if they don't already wear glasses, they'll benefit from blue-blocking specs. Try these hip Rover Everscroll glasses with modern square-shaped frames.
Know Yourself Better Journal
Self-awareness is huge, as your teen likely already knows, and this Know Yourself Better journal from Gretchen Rubin of The Happiness Project can help them take it to the next level. It's made for anyone who wishes to gain insight into themselves but needs more direction than a blank page.
Zox Bracelet
These stocking stuffers, featuring various motivating expressions, are super-cute and meaningful. Plus, a percentage of proceeds from each bracelet purchased goes to provide a year of clean drinking water to someone in need through nonprofit partner, the Thirst Project, and has raised over $700K+ to date. Win-win.
Geode Puzzle
This stunning puzzle brain teasers will keep their neurons firing during winter break.
Alleyoop's In the Loop Card Game
In the Loop is beauty retailer Alleyoop's experiential card game that's perfect for your teen to play with friends during their next sleepover or virtual get-together. The purpose: to spark deeper bonding and learn new things about their close friends.
Travelpro X Travel + Leisure Luggage
A high-quality suitcase will last teens well into adulthood. Feed their wanderlust with a spinner or backpack from this well-made line plus an IOU for a trip in 2022.
Give 'Em Face Masks Artist Set
Remember when face masks were something you shopped for in the beauty aisle? This set from a teen-fave brand contains four colorful masks that each offer a targeted treatment, like brightening and hydrating. It's like gifting teens an at-home spa day.
Within These Wicked Walls
Even though teens are digital natives, they still want to read physical books. Pick one from Parents' Best Books for Teens list or check out a new release like Within These Wicked Walls: A Novel by Lauren Blackwood, which is a magical version of Jane Eyre.
Lume Cube Ring Light
With Lume Cube's Ring Light, you'll give your teen a tool that can up their social media game. The 18" bi-color LED Ring Light has built-in diffusion and can run up to 1.5 hours at full power.
Bose Sound Link Micro
For a music-obsessed teen: This small, durable speaker has awesome sound quality. Plus, it's water-proof so they can bring it outside whether they're shoveling snow or at the beach.
Philosophy Amazing Grace 3-Piece Set
Fragrance-loving teens will adore this year's gift set for the best-selling fragrance. It includes the eau de toilette paired matching bath and body favorites.
Dash Super Straw
A Mother Earth-approved stocking stuffer: Eco-minded teens will use this magnetic stainless-steel straw in a cute carrying case to slurp up their Starbucks order.