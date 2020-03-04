Cards

Nothing says happy holidays quite like a handmade greeting. Check out these easy-to-make Christmas cards the whole family can make together. It's the perfect way to express your holiday wishes this season.

Most Recent

Jessica Seinfeld Is Every Mom Who Didn't Send Out a Holiday Card This Year
Too busy to send out a season's greeting from your fam? You're so not alone. 
Military Mom Finds Awesome Way to Include Deployed Hubby in Holiday Photo
Here's how one family created the perfect holiday photo, from across the world.
The Price Family's Holiday Rap Song Is #Goals
Instead of a holiday card, this family-of-seven gifted their nearest and dearest with a rap video called "Swish."
These Holiday Cards Show What Christmas With Your Fam REALLY Looks Like
And it's not all sugar and spice and everything nice, OK?
See Why This Family's Awesome Christmas Cards Are Going Viral
This family's holiday greetings will make you want to up your Christmas card game this year.
Thank-You Card Crafts
Kids will learn the importance of saying "thank you" and get creative with these adorable DIY thank-you notes shared by some of our favorite mom bloggers.
Advertisement

More Cards

DIY Holiday Cards
Check it out -- photo cards are not all the same! Look at these modern, innovative designs that top online photo sites have in stock this season.
Christmas Crafts: Greeting Cards From Little Hearts
Spread holiday cheer with these festive homemade cards.
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com