Black Friday Baby Deals 2019

By Maressa Brown
Updated November 27, 2019
Amazon.com
These gasp-worthy Black Friday car seat deals, stroller deals, sling deals, and other baby deals are musts for parents.
Tommee Tippee Advanced Anti-Colic Infant Feeding and Soothing Gift Set

Amazon.com
This Tommee Tippee Advanced Anti-Colic Infant Feeding and Soothing Gift Set is on sale through Cyber Monday.

Britax Car Seats & Strollers

Britax car seats and strollers—like the Boulevard ClickTight Convertible Car Seat now $267.99 (marked down from $334.99)— are up to 30% off for Black Friday on Amazon.

aden + anais Swaddle Blankets

These sweet swaddle blankets are 25% off, priced at $37.46 (marked down from $49.95).

Graco Baby Products

Walmart.com
Save up to 30% on Graco Car Seats, Strollers, Pack N Plays, and more at Walmart.

Storkcraft Beckett 3 in 1 Convertible Baby Crib

This crib not only features clean lines and tapered feet for a touch of mid-century design, but it will grow with your child as it easily converts to a toddler bed (optional Storkcraft Toddler Guardrail sold separately) and daybed and offers a three-position adjustable mattress base. It's $30 off for Black Friday at Walmart.

Urbini Omni Plus 3 in 1 Travel System, Special Edition

Walmart.com
This deluxe travel system is now $149-$179 (marked down from $209) for Black Friday at Walmart.

UPPAbaby VISTA William

UPPAbaby will be hosting a Black Friday deal on its VISTA William model. The VISTA stroller, Bassinet and RumbleSeat will be up to 20% off at participating retailers starting on 11/27/19 at 12 AM EST at participating U.S. retailers in-store and online, while supplies last.

Baby Monitors

Walmart.com
Save up to 40% off baby monitors—like the Levana Oma™ Sense Portable Baby Breathing Movement Monitor for $79.99 (marked down from $119.99)—at Walmart.

Baby Clothing from Amazon Essentials, Simple Joys by Carter's, & Spotted Zebra

Save up to 50% on kids & baby clothing from Amazon Brands, including Amazon Essentials, Simple Joys by Carter’s, and Spotted Zebra on Amazon.

COVE Aire Travel Crib & CUDL Baby Carrier Set

Nordstrom.com
This convenient set pairs nuna's COVE Aire crib with the CUDL baby carrier. It's $499.95 (marked down from $669.90) as part of their Cyber Sale on Nordstrom.com.

Mini Boden Animal Appliqué Dress

This adorable Mini Boden Animal Appliqué Dress is 30% off—$33.60 (marked down from $48)—on Nordstrom.com for their Cyber Sale.

Boba Baby Wrap Carrier

Amazon.com
Made from machine-washable French terry cotton and a little bit of Spandex that helps it keep its shape, this wrap can be used for babies up to 35 pounds. Plus, it has a fuss-proof "no-tie" style. It's 29% off on Amazon, priced at $33.95 (marked down from $48).

