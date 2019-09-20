50 Best Christmas Songs for Kids

Image zoom Illustration by Emma Darvick

The best Christmas songs can do so much more than set the scene for a holiday party. Whether you're wrapping presents, baking cookies, or driving to Grandma's house, turning on a few holiday tunes can pretty much guarantee even the grumpiest Grinches will get into the spirit of the season. And thanks to Spotify, now you can skip the hit-or-miss holiday radio station and curate a playlist that's perfect for kids.

To save you some valuable time to shop for presents, we rounded up our favorite family-friendly Christmas songs for every occasion. All you have to do is download and hit play! Consider it a simple way to get Santa's helpers and his little elves feeling magical inside all season long.

Best Songs For Decorating The Tree

Hauling all the decorations out of a box hidden in the basement all year long and transforming your house into a winter wonderland could be considered a chore. But with a little festive soundtrack and something yummy to sip, decorating can become a fun family activity and a perfect prelude to the most wonderful time of the year!

"Deck The Halls" by Pentatonix "Oh, Christmas Tree" by Ernst Anschütz "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" Brenda Lee "Let It Snow" Boyz II Men "Underneath The Tree" Kelly Clarkson

Best Songs For Wrapping The Presents

The children are in bed and you have a pile of presents to wrap, pop on these Christmas hits and get working until your living room looks like Santa's workshop!

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey "Christmas Tree" by Lady Gaga "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" by Judy Garland "Under My Tree" by NSYNC "Jingle Bell Rock" by Bobby Helms

Best Songs For Cookie Decorating

Kids love to help in the kitchen and holiday baking, in particular, just feels special. Play these food-inspired Christmas songs for kids while your little sous chefs help you to chop, roll, and bake the most delicious festive foods.

"We Wish You A Merry Christmas" (Figgy Pudding) by Various Artists "Let It Snow" (Corn For Popping) by Dean Martin "The Christmas Song" (Chestnuts) by Nat King Cole "Home For The Holiday" (Pumpkin Pie) by Perry Como "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas" (Candy Canes) by Johnny Mathis

Best Songs For The Night Before Christmas

Christmas Eve is arguably the most exciting night of the whole season. Little ones will barely be able to contain their excitement that Santa will be paying them a visit while they sleep. For adults, it's a time to remember the sheer magic of Christmas. As the evening winds down, play these classic Christmas tracks and get ready for the big day.

"White Christmas" by Michael Bublé "Silent Night" by Kelly Clarkson "Here Comes Santa Claus" (Right Down Santa Claus Lane) by Gene Autry ''The Little Drummer Boy" by Bing Crosby and David Bowie "Driving Home For Christmas" by Chris Rea

Best Songs For Christmas Morning

The presents are ready to unwrap! Blast these family favorite Christmas numbers loud and get the whole family in the festive mood.

"Merry Christmas Everybody" by Slade "Winter Wonderland" by Jewel "Christmas Time" by Backstreet Boys "Last Christmas" by Wham "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" by John Lennon

Best Christmas Songs For The Car

Christmas often involves long drives to see different family members. Keep the kids entertained by playing these fun and cheerful singalong favorites. Before long you'll know all the verses as well as the more famous chorus lines!

"Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" by Gene Autry "Jingle Bells" by Frank Sinatra "Here comes Suzy Snowflake" by Rosemary Clooney "Frosty The Snowman" by Gene Autry "We Wish You A Merry Christmas" by Various Artists

Best Songs For Moms And Dads

Christmas is a wonderful time of year but it can also be tiring and stressful for parents. Once the kids are tucked up in bed you still need to finish wrapping presents, decorating, and preparing food. Select this romantic playlist with grown-ups in mind and focus on why you are both putting in so much effort this holiday season.

"Lonely This Christmas" by Mud "Santa Baby" by Madonna "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus" by Jimmy Boyd "Love Is Christmas" by Sara Bareilles "In The Morning" by Jack Johnson

Best Songs For Dancing And Parties

Christmas parties and family dance-a-thons demand upbeat festive tunes. Press play on this collection of funky and fast tunes and get moving!

"Merry Christmas Everyone" by Shakin Stevens "Do They Know It's Christmas" by Band-Aid "Christmas In Hollis" by RUN DMC "Wonderful Christmas Time" by Diana Ross "Run Rudolph Run" by Chuck Berry

Best Christmas Carols

Carols with nativity themes have a certain nostalgia that brings home the real meaning of Christmas. Sang all together in unison Christmas carols raise the spirits, here are some of the best for kids.

"Away In A Manger" "O Holy Night" "O Little Town Of Bethlehem" "Mary's Boy Child" "The Holly And The Ivy"

Best Songs For Your New Year's Celebration

The season doesn't have to end as soon as the wrapping paper has been torn off all the gifts. Keep the party going into the new year with these songs which celebrate the happiness and good wishes of a brand-new year.

"Auld Lang Syne" "New Year's Day" by Taylor Swift "Peace" by Norah Jones "1999" by Prince "Come On Eileen" by Dexy's Midnight Runners