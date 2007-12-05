15 Ideas for Baby’s First Christmas

You probably want Christmas cards that show off your beautiful babe, and we think you should go for it! Let Baby play with something holiday related—like a shiny ornament or a Santa hat—and snap pictures as she explores. If she's too little to play, stick her in front of a holiday setting (like a group of poinsettias) or lay her down on some holiday gift wrap. Once you snapped the perfect shot, upload your photo to a website that creates holiday cards. Easy peasy!