Christmas

Christmas is an exciting time when you've got little ones in the house. Whether it's Baby's first Christmas or you're making special plans for kids from toddlers to teens, this is the spot where you'll find ideas to make the holiday meaningful, fun, and memorable.

Most Recent

I Told My 4-Year-Old the Truth About Santa and Here's Why

I Told My 4-Year-Old the Truth About Santa and Here's Why

I know people might call me a Grinch, but my kid doesn't need to believe in Santa to find magic of the season.
Read More
Elf On The Shelf is Just Giving Our Kids Anxiety

Elf On The Shelf is Just Giving Our Kids Anxiety

He sees you when you're sleeping, he knows when you're awake—and he sounds totally creepy! Let's make the holidays less stressful by tossing Elf on the Shelf for good.
Read More
Parents' Holiday Tipping Guide 2019

Parents' Holiday Tipping Guide 2019

Ever wonder how much to tip this holiday season? We've got you covered.
Read More
Best Christmas Gifts for Teens in 2019

Best Christmas Gifts for Teens in 2019

Check out these cool tech, beauty, and on-trend gift ideas to land on the perfect pick for your teen this holiday season.
Read More
Gifts on Amazon That Celebrate Latino Heritage

Gifts on Amazon That Celebrate Latino Heritage

When it comes to gift giving, it’s not always easy to find something that you know they’ll love. But these gifts that celebrate Latino culture are personalized in the best way possible. Connect even the littlest ones on your list to their Latino culture with these Amazon gift picks guaranteed to inspire.
Read More
The Best Gifts for Kids on Amazon

The Best Gifts for Kids on Amazon

The holidays are coming. And whether you’re the best at scouring for gifts or find yourself panicking at the eleventh hour, everyone knows that buying presents for little ones can quickly turn on you. (Think about it —you have everything pretty much running against you: attention spans, trendiness, breakability, lack of batteries…) But it doesn’t have to be so hard. Here, some of the top-rated, best gifts available on Amazon—so you can get it fast (hello, Prime!) and keep your sanity.
Read More

More Christmas

Best Gifts for One-Year-Olds

Best Gifts for One-Year-Olds

Your baby's gone from a little bean to a crawling, smiling, laughing toddler in the last year. We've got the 12 gifts that experts tell us are developmentally right for your one-year-old and cool for parents as well.
Read More
Best Gifts for 3-Year-Olds

Best Gifts for 3-Year-Olds

Your 3-year-old is a complex person now, with thoughts, interests, and greater control of her body. She's also got a longer attention span, so she can focus on make-believe, games, craft projects, and more. Here, 12 great gifts for 3-year-olds that experts—and kids—love.
Read More
27 Christmas Baby Announcement Ideas

27 Christmas Baby Announcement Ideas

Read More
Best Gifts for 2-Year-Olds

Best Gifts for 2-Year-Olds

Read More
12 Cute and Easy Cardboard Box Crafts

12 Cute and Easy Cardboard Box Crafts

Read More
24 DIY Advent Calendars for Your Christmas Countdown

24 DIY Advent Calendars for Your Christmas Countdown

Read More

Operation Santa Makes Holiday Dreams Come True for Families In Need

You can help the United States Postal Service provide gifts for underprivileged children and families this year.

All Christmas

This Is Not a Drill: Hallmark Channel Is Now Airing Christmas Movies All Year

This Is Not a Drill: Hallmark Channel Is Now Airing Christmas Movies All Year

Read More
Ohio Dad Booked 6 Flights Just to Join His Flight Attendant Daughter During Her Christmas Shifts

Ohio Dad Booked 6 Flights Just to Join His Flight Attendant Daughter During Her Christmas Shifts

Read More
Jennifer Lawrence Makes Annual Christmastime Visit to Kentucky Children's Hospital

Jennifer Lawrence Makes Annual Christmastime Visit to Kentucky Children's Hospital

Read More
7-Year-Old South Carolina Child, Whom Trump Questioned About Santa, Was ‘Shocked’ by President's Call

7-Year-Old South Carolina Child, Whom Trump Questioned About Santa, Was ‘Shocked’ by President's Call

Read More
Mark Ruffalo Is Sharing Public Gift Cards and Encouraging Others to Pay It Forward This Holiday

Mark Ruffalo Is Sharing Public Gift Cards and Encouraging Others to Pay It Forward This Holiday

Read More
Amazon Has a Ton of Year End Deals on Baby Gear & Toys

Amazon Has a Ton of Year End Deals on Baby Gear & Toys

Read More
These Nostalgic Vintage Ceramic Christmas Trees Are Making a Comeback

These Nostalgic Vintage Ceramic Christmas Trees Are Making a Comeback

Read More
Holidays! Baby Shower! New Mom! The One Gift Lauren Conrad Would Give for Every Occasion

Holidays! Baby Shower! New Mom! The One Gift Lauren Conrad Would Give for Every Occasion

Read More
There Are Ugly Holiday Sweaters for Every Pet—Even Guinea Pigs

There Are Ugly Holiday Sweaters for Every Pet—Even Guinea Pigs

Read More
Forget Stamps, You Can Reach Santa Claus By Phone

Forget Stamps, You Can Reach Santa Claus By Phone

Read More
HATCH Collection Holiday Bundle Sale Is Filled With Luxe Deals for Moms

HATCH Collection Holiday Bundle Sale Is Filled With Luxe Deals for Moms

Read More
Target Green Monday Deals 2018

Target Green Monday Deals 2018

Read More
The Untold Story of the Christmas Pickle Ornament

The Untold Story of the Christmas Pickle Ornament

Read More
Holiday Baby Deals 2018

Holiday Baby Deals 2018

Read More
Target Gift Card Sale 2018: Here's When to Shop

Target Gift Card Sale 2018: Here's When to Shop

Read More
'Shiraz On the Shelf' Is the New 'Elf on the Shelf' All Moms Need This Holiday Season

'Shiraz On the Shelf' Is the New 'Elf on the Shelf' All Moms Need This Holiday Season

Read More
Cyber Monday Baby Deals 2018

Cyber Monday Baby Deals 2018

Read More
10 Food and Cooking Gifts That Your Kids Want For Christmas

10 Food and Cooking Gifts That Your Kids Want For Christmas

Read More
UPPAbaby Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals

UPPAbaby Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals

Read More
buybuy BABY Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals

buybuy BABY Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals

Read More
Why Playing Christmas Music Too Early Is Bad for Your Health

Why Playing Christmas Music Too Early Is Bad for Your Health

Read More
Black Friday Baby Deals 2019

Black Friday Baby Deals 2019

Read More
Things You Should Do with Your Mom During the Holidays

Things You Should Do with Your Mom During the Holidays

Read More
How to Write a Holiday Newsletter Your Friends Will Actually Read

How to Write a Holiday Newsletter Your Friends Will Actually Read

Read More
5 Ways to Include Your Pet in the Holiday Festivities

5 Ways to Include Your Pet in the Holiday Festivities

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com