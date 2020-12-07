They might not be picture-perfect, but these family photo "fails" are so much more memorable.

Chrissy Teigen Just Shared Her Holiday Photo Fail and Parents Are Chiming in With Their Own Hilarious Outtakes

Oh, you had a family photo shoot planned for the holidays and thought everything would go according to plan? Think again. As parents everywhere know: Kids have a mind of their own.

That became even more clear this weekend when Chrissy Teigen shared a hilarious photo of her 2-year-old son Miles wanting no part in the family shoot she had set up. In the photo Teigen tweeted, the toddler looked as cute as can be but was clearly just over it. And it wasn't until later when Teigen—and not the photographer—captured Miles looking dapper and relaxed with a quick snap of her phone. Sigh, it happens.

Immediately, parents started chiming in with their own holiday photo "fails" to show Teigen she was so not alone here. In one photo, it's obvious that the little girl would rather be doing literally anything else but sitting for a family picture.

And mom Katie Clark shared her adorable children—including her one kiddo who just was not in the mood.

More parents shared funny flashbacks of their now-grown children, proving that we can't just blame these holiday photo "fails" on 2020.

And mom Maria Richards shared her cute son who was so ready for the photographer to take the dang photo already.

And another mom shared her hysterical photo, which she says quickly became one of her favorites and actually made it onto the holiday card that year. Can't blame her, it's a masterpiece!

Dara Kapoor, the digital content director of Health magazine, shared that her holiday card is in a similar mode of seizing the moment. She got a shot of her kids smiling adorably in reindeer antlers and captioned it "This will have to do."

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Dara Kapoor

I can totally relate—because it happened to me last year with my then 15-month-old son. Here's the proof:

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Melissa Mills

Toddlers, man. Honestly, I can't really blame him. We had just finished dinner, bedtime was approaching, and it was hot in there. And it taught me a lesson as we planned our own little photo shoot at home for 2020: Bribery works wonders. Seriously, candy canes are my best friend this holiday season. Sometimes you've just got to do what works!