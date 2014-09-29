"Our annual family tradition is to make a thankful bucket," says Melissa of A Place to Nest. "I cut strips of holiday themed paper and put them in a jar, a bowl, or a bucket. Leave age-appropriate crayons, pens, or markers near the bucket and whenever they're inspired, anyone can add their thoughts into the bucket. At Thanksgiving dinner we take turns reading each other's thoughts and pictures. It's a nice way to remember what Thanksgiving is really about and make that dinner that took hours linger just a big longer."