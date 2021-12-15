The 60 Best Elf on the Shelf Names

From Buddy to Sparkles, your kids will love these festive Elf on the Shelf names for years to come.

By Melissa Mills December 15, 2021
'Tis the season—for baking cookies, watching holiday movies, wearing matching family pajamas on the regular, and coming up with new and creative (and, ahem, easy) Elf on the Shelf ideas day after day. But before you can get started with your scout elf, you and your kids have got to brainstorm what to call Santa's little helper from the North Pole—and you've got to make it good because you'll be hearing the name a lot between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Trust us.

Whether you're looking for Elf on the Shelf boy names or girl names, something with a Christmas flair, or something that'll bring the laughs, we've got you covered. Read on for all the inspo you need for naming your family Elf on the Shelf.

The Best Elf on the Shelf Names

Looking for an ~official~ ranking of popular Elf on the Shelf names? According to the pros over at elfontheshelf.com, these are the top 20 names that families swear by when it comes to their elves.

  1. Buddy
  2. Snowflake
  3. Elfie
  4. Jingle
  5. Jingles
  6. Sparkle
  7. Jack
  8. Holly
  9. Chippy
  10. Charlie
  11. Fred
  12. Twinkle
  13. Max
  14. Elfy
  15. Peppermint
  16. Sparkles
  17. Elvis
  18. Ginger
  19. Tinsel
  20. Jolly

Elf on the Shelf Names Based on Christmas Movies

They're classics for a reason—and that's even more motivation to use your family's favorite Christmas movies and characters as inspiration when naming your beloved Elf on the Shelf.

  1. Ralphie, A Christmas Story
  2. Jovie, Elf
  3. Max, Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas
  4. Frosty, Frosty the Snowman
  5. Kevin, Home Alone
  6. Elsa, Frozen
  7. Hermey, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
  8. Clara, The Nutcracker
  9. Charlie, A Charlie Brown Christmas
  10. Grinch, Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas
  11. Anna, Frozen
  12. Billy, The Polar Express
  13. Bernard, The Santa Clause
  14. Buddy, Elf
  15. Ebenezer, Mickey's Christmas Carol
  16. Olaf, Frozen
  17. Jack, The Nightmare Before Christmas
  18. Mickey, Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas
  19. Lucy, A Charlie Brown Christmas
  20. Clark, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Cute and Funny Elf on the Shelf Names

These wintery and festive names will have your little ones giggling all season long.

  1. Snowy
  2. Merry
  3. Snickerdoodle
  4. Princess
  5. Twinkle
  6. Jolly
  7. Peppermint
  8. Tinsel
  9. Angel
  10. Mittens
  11. Waffles
  12. Giggles
  13. Snowball
  14. Comet
  15. Sugarplum
  16. Candy Cane
  17. Bubbles
  18. Cocoa
  19. Ivy
  20. Mistletoe

Not seeing a name that tickles your fancy? Try out this Elf on the Shelf name generator and create a name all your own!

