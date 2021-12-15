The 60 Best Elf on the Shelf Names
From Buddy to Sparkles, your kids will love these festive Elf on the Shelf names for years to come.
'Tis the season—for baking cookies, watching holiday movies, wearing matching family pajamas on the regular, and coming up with new and creative (and, ahem, easy) Elf on the Shelf ideas day after day. But before you can get started with your scout elf, you and your kids have got to brainstorm what to call Santa's little helper from the North Pole—and you've got to make it good because you'll be hearing the name a lot between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Trust us.
Whether you're looking for Elf on the Shelf boy names or girl names, something with a Christmas flair, or something that'll bring the laughs, we've got you covered. Read on for all the inspo you need for naming your family Elf on the Shelf.
The Best Elf on the Shelf Names
Looking for an ~official~ ranking of popular Elf on the Shelf names? According to the pros over at elfontheshelf.com, these are the top 20 names that families swear by when it comes to their elves.
- Buddy
- Snowflake
- Elfie
- Jingle
- Jingles
- Sparkle
- Jack
- Holly
- Chippy
- Charlie
- Fred
- Twinkle
- Max
- Elfy
- Peppermint
- Sparkles
- Elvis
- Ginger
- Tinsel
- Jolly
Elf on the Shelf Names Based on Christmas Movies
They're classics for a reason—and that's even more motivation to use your family's favorite Christmas movies and characters as inspiration when naming your beloved Elf on the Shelf.
- Ralphie, A Christmas Story
- Jovie, Elf
- Max, Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas
- Frosty, Frosty the Snowman
- Kevin, Home Alone
- Elsa, Frozen
- Hermey, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- Clara, The Nutcracker
- Charlie, A Charlie Brown Christmas
- Grinch, Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas
- Anna, Frozen
- Billy, The Polar Express
- Bernard, The Santa Clause
- Buddy, Elf
- Ebenezer, Mickey's Christmas Carol
- Olaf, Frozen
- Jack, The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Mickey, Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas
- Lucy, A Charlie Brown Christmas
- Clark, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Cute and Funny Elf on the Shelf Names
These wintery and festive names will have your little ones giggling all season long.
- Snowy
- Merry
- Snickerdoodle
- Princess
- Twinkle
- Jolly
- Peppermint
- Tinsel
- Angel
- Mittens
- Waffles
- Giggles
- Snowball
- Comet
- Sugarplum
- Candy Cane
- Bubbles
- Cocoa
- Ivy
- Mistletoe
Not seeing a name that tickles your fancy? Try out this Elf on the Shelf name generator and create a name all your own!
