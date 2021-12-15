The 60 Best Elf on the Shelf Names

From Buddy to Sparkles, your kids will love these festive Elf on the Shelf names for years to come.

'Tis the season—for baking cookies, watching holiday movies, wearing matching family pajamas on the regular, and coming up with new and creative (and, ahem, easy) Elf on the Shelf ideas day after day. But before you can get started with your scout elf, you and your kids have got to brainstorm what to call Santa's little helper from the North Pole—and you've got to make it good because you'll be hearing the name a lot between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Trust us.

Whether you're looking for Elf on the Shelf boy names or girl names, something with a Christmas flair, or something that'll bring the laughs, we've got you covered. Read on for all the inspo you need for naming your family Elf on the Shelf.

The Best Elf on the Shelf Names

Looking for an ~official~ ranking of popular Elf on the Shelf names? According to the pros over at elfontheshelf.com, these are the top 20 names that families swear by when it comes to their elves.

Buddy Snowflake Elfie Jingle Jingles Sparkle Jack Holly Chippy Charlie Fred Twinkle Max Elfy Peppermint Sparkles Elvis Ginger Tinsel Jolly

Elf on the Shelf Names Based on Christmas Movies

They're classics for a reason—and that's even more motivation to use your family's favorite Christmas movies and characters as inspiration when naming your beloved Elf on the Shelf.

Ralphie, A Christmas Story Jovie, Elf Max, Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas Frosty, Frosty the Snowman Kevin, Home Alone Elsa, Frozen Hermey, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Clara, The Nutcracker Charlie, A Charlie Brown Christmas Grinch, Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas Anna, Frozen Billy, The Polar Express Bernard, The Santa Clause Buddy, Elf Ebenezer, Mickey's Christmas Carol Olaf, Frozen Jack, The Nightmare Before Christmas Mickey, Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas Lucy, A Charlie Brown Christmas Clark, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Cute and Funny Elf on the Shelf Names

These wintery and festive names will have your little ones giggling all season long.

Snowy Merry Snickerdoodle Princess Twinkle Jolly Peppermint Tinsel Angel Mittens Waffles Giggles Snowball Comet Sugarplum Candy Cane Bubbles Cocoa Ivy Mistletoe