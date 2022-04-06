We Scoured Amazon's Easter Gift Shop and Created the Perfect Basket for Baby Under $20
Your baby might not be able to enjoy chocolate bunnies or jelly beans quite yet, but their first Easter basket can be just as special and fun with our selection of baby toys, treats, books, and other goodies from Amazon's Easter shop.
As a mother of three, there's nothing I hate more than junky egg fillers that turn into clutter after a few days. With that in mind, I've curated this list of baby products that are as practical as they are adorable, including an Amazon best-selling teething toy shaped like a carrot, a finger-puppet book that kids love, the cutest bunny ensemble for your baby's first Easter photo shoot, mom-approved treats, and more.
Most of my picks can be ordered and delivered the next day with Amazon Prime, but keep in mind that handmade or personalized items might take a little longer. If you don't have Prime, most items in our selection are shipped directly by Amazon, so you're eligible for free shipping on orders of $25 or more. (Or you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime.) Easter is on April 17 this year, so be sure to order your goodies on time.
Related Items
Infantino Lil' Nibble Teethers Carrot
This carrot-shaped teether toy has been an Amazon best-seller for a while, and more than 22,000 reviewers give it five stars. It is BPA-free, easy to clean, and the perfect size for little hands.
The carrot design goes perfectly with the Easter theme, but it's also available in a pea pod and a fruit kabob design.
Buy It: Infantino Lil' Nibble Teethers Carrot, $4.99; amazon.com.
Hippity, Hoppity, Little Bunny Finger Puppet Board Book
Join Little Bunny and his friends as they search for Easter eggs! Also an Amazon best seller, Hippity Hoppity, Little Bunny is beautifully illustrated and brought to life by the finger puppet—which little kids adore.
This book is part of a whole series of finger puppet animal books, which includes This Little Piggy, Five Little Monkeys, Mommy and Me, Daddy and Me, and many more.
Buy It: Hippity, Hoppity, Little Bunny Finger Puppet Board Book, $6.28; amazon.com.
Hide and Squeak Eggs
Babies are naturally drawn to the shapes and colors of these Hide and Squeak Eggs. Plus, they're the perfect size for little hands. As one Amazon reviewer writes, her baby got many toys for Christmas, but this is the one she won't put down. "She chews them, holds them up in the air and twirls her hand around, puts them in the crate, squeaks them."
Buy It: Hide and Squeak Eggs, $13.99; amazon.com.
Happy Baby Organics Teething Crackers
Your baby's Easter basket would not be complete without a treat of some sort. These organic teething crackers come in a variety of flavors, including sweet potato and banana, blueberry and purple carrot, and pea and spinach, and are great to help soothe achy gums. Note that these crackers are for babies who are able to sit on their own.
Buy It: Happy Baby Organics Teething Crackers, $19.30 for a pack of 3 boxes (12 units each); amazon.com.
Isocute Crochet Bunny Costume
You can do the traditional photo with the human-sized Easter bunny at the mall, but for little babies, this crochet bunny outfit is much cuter. The handmade set comes with a hat, shorts, and carrot, and it's made for babies 0–3 months—but reviewers say the bottoms run a bit big, so it might work for older babies, too.
Buy It: Isocute Crochet Bunny Costume, $20.99 (originally $29.99); amazon.com
Munchkin Miracle 360 Trainer Cup
Our top-ranking sippy cup has a flat 360-degree drinking rim, which is great practice for drinking out of actual cups.
The Munchkin Miracle 360 Trainer cup is perhaps the easiest-to-clean sippy cup ever, not to mention it's BPA-free and spill-proof, with more than 40,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.
Buy It: Munchkin Miracle 360 Trainer Cup, $12.44 for two (originally $13.49); amazon.com