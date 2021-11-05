21 Parents-Approved Thank You Gifts Under $50 for Everyone in Your Village

By Emily Elveru, Jessica Hartshorn, and Cassie Hurwitz November 05, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If it takes a village to raise a child, you may need a whole lot of gifts come holiday time. This roundup can give you an assist, with 21 picks that are $50 or less.

Start Slideshow

1 of 24

Home and Garden

For the enthusiastic hosts in your life.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 24

Just Haven't Met You Yet

Credit: Jeffrey Westbrook
shop it

For the friend who loves curling up at home, pick up Just Haven't Met You Yet, by Sophie Cousens, a fun meld of drama and romance. When Laura's suitcase gets switched at the airport, she must track down who has it—a potential soulmate, probably? Available November 9.

3 of 24

Eleplanter Self-Watering Planter

Credit: Courtesy of Scott Henderson
shop it

Look closely: The elegant flume on the Eleplanter Self-Watering Planter is in the shape of a trunk. Plop in greenery to gift to a hostess.

Advertisement

4 of 24

Celia White Vase

Credit: Courtesy of CB2
shop it

This porcelain Celia White Vase, just under 6 inches tall, is easy to fill with evergreen branches for a teacher or a work wife. 

5 of 24

Ikat Indigo Shibori Terracotta Paddle Serving Board

Credit: Courtesy of Cameo Nouveau
shop it

For a playdate parent who's always offering up cheese cubes, wrap a ribbon around this Ikat Indigo Shibori Terracotta Paddle Serving Board.  

6 of 24

Bodum Caffettiera French Press

Credit: Courtesy of MoMA
shop it

The Bodum Caffettiera French Press brings a retro vibe to any kitchen—and it brews 34 ounces of java to jump-start your giftee's day. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 24

Society 6 Serving Tray

Credit: Jeffrey Westbrook
shop it

A Society 6 Serving Tray acts as a catchall for remotes, magazines, and Goldfish crumbs. Pick from dozens of designs to fit a friend's style. 

8 of 24

Sunrise Trinket Dish

Credit: Jeffrey Westbrook
shop it

For your preteen niece or favorite aunt, the pretty Sunrise Trinket Dish shows you've noted their great taste in jewelry and want them to have a place to set rings and things overnight. 

9 of 24

Kitchen and Cooking

For your food-loving friends.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 24

Tea Drops Boba Bubble Deluxe Tea Kit

Credit: Jeffrey Westbrook
shop it

Help satisfy a bubble-tea craving at home: The Tea Drops Boba Bubble Deluxe Tea Kit includes tea, creamers, and tapioca.

11 of 24

Que Insulated Bottle

Credit: Jeffrey Westbrook
shop it

Hot and cold stay cold in the steel Que Insulated Bottle, which has a leakproof bamboo twist top and a ceramic interior. Plus, 10 percent of profits go to the Rainforest Trust. 

12 of 24

Levain Signature Cookie Assortment Gift Box

Credit: Jeffrey Westbrook
shop it

New York City's favorite chunky cookies ship nationwide. Pick Levain's packs of dark-chocolate chocolate-chip, chocolate-chip walnut, dark-chocolate peanut butter, or oatmeal raisin. (You may need some too.) 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 24

Oleamea Organic Private Select EVOO

Credit: Jeffrey Westbrook
shop it

A home chef can never have too much olive oil. This Oleamea Organic Private Select EVOO looks great on a countertop and tastes even better. 

14 of 24

No Kid Hungry Tools for Change Silicone Spatulas

Credit: Jeffrey Westbrook
shop it

Designed by celebs like Bobby Flay and Hilary Duff, the No Kid Hungry Tools for Change Silicone Spatulas benefit the organization working to end childhood hunger. 

15 of 24

Compartes Chocolate Bars

Credit: Jeffrey Westbrook
shop it

Delight dessert fiends with Compartes chocolate bars, which come in unconventional flavors (like Donuts & Coffee) and equally cool wrappers. Buy a batch and give out several.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 24

Smoking Chunks Variety Pack

Credit: Jeffrey Westbrook
shop it

Amateur barbecue cooks can experiment with flavor using The Smoking Chunks Variety Pack, which includes pecan, cherry, oak, and hickory pieces that fit any grill or smoker. 

17 of 24

Fun

For the peeps with a colorful streak.

18 of 24

Sunshine Tienda's Hand-Painted Earrings

Credit: Courtesy of Sunshine Tienda
shop it

Striped, solid, animal-print: Sunshine Tienda's hand-painted earrings have a fun '80s-yet-still-modern vibe and are made from all-natural materials. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 24

Motivational Mug

Credit: Courtesy of Etsy
shop it

Move over, "Best Dad Ever." There's a new motivational mug in town for holding hot brown water. (The Ted Lasso–obsessed pal in your life will know what this means.)

20 of 24

Rareform Mini Blake Tote

Credit: Jeffrey Westbrook
shop it

The vinyl billboard you once saw on the side of a highway has been recycled into the durable, wipeable, hold-all Rareform Mini Blake Tote. Each design is different, so your friend will never twin with another mom at school pickup. 

21 of 24

John Derian Painter's Palette

Credit: Jeffrey Westbrook
shop it

The John Derian Painter's Palette 1,000-Piece Puzzle looks like a piece of art, even when halfway done on a coffee table. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 24

Are You Kidding Socks

Credit: Jeffrey Westbrook
shop it

Founded by 7- and 9-year-old brothers, Are You Kidding Socks come in loads of upbeat prints and raise funds for charitable organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters and Autism Speaks. This cookies-and-milk pair benefits Cookies for Kids' Cancer. 

23 of 24

Burn It Up Beanie Easy Crochet Kit

Credit: Jeffrey Westbrook
shop it

Suitable for needlework newbies, the Burn It Up Beanie Easy Crochet Kit comes with everything to whip up a new winter hat, including a step-by-step pattern to learn basic stitches. The project is simple and satisfying (and pairs nicely with wine and Hulu after the kids head to bed).

24 of 24

Baggu's Puffy Laptop Sleeve

Credit: Jeffrey Westbrook
shop it

When schlepping from home to office and back again, friends can protect their computer in Baggu's Puffy Laptop Sleeve. Made from recycled nylon and polyfill, it's like a cozy little sleeping bag for their device.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next