21 Parents-Approved Thank You Gifts Under $50 for Everyone in Your Village
If it takes a village to raise a child, you may need a whole lot of gifts come holiday time. This roundup can give you an assist, with 21 picks that are $50 or less.
Home and Garden
For the enthusiastic hosts in your life.
Just Haven't Met You Yet
For the friend who loves curling up at home, pick up Just Haven't Met You Yet, by Sophie Cousens, a fun meld of drama and romance. When Laura's suitcase gets switched at the airport, she must track down who has it—a potential soulmate, probably? Available November 9.
Eleplanter Self-Watering Planter
Look closely: The elegant flume on the Eleplanter Self-Watering Planter is in the shape of a trunk. Plop in greenery to gift to a hostess.
Celia White Vase
This porcelain Celia White Vase, just under 6 inches tall, is easy to fill with evergreen branches for a teacher or a work wife.
Ikat Indigo Shibori Terracotta Paddle Serving Board
For a playdate parent who's always offering up cheese cubes, wrap a ribbon around this Ikat Indigo Shibori Terracotta Paddle Serving Board.
Bodum Caffettiera French Press
The Bodum Caffettiera French Press brings a retro vibe to any kitchen—and it brews 34 ounces of java to jump-start your giftee's day.
Society 6 Serving Tray
A Society 6 Serving Tray acts as a catchall for remotes, magazines, and Goldfish crumbs. Pick from dozens of designs to fit a friend's style.
Sunrise Trinket Dish
For your preteen niece or favorite aunt, the pretty Sunrise Trinket Dish shows you've noted their great taste in jewelry and want them to have a place to set rings and things overnight.
Kitchen and Cooking
For your food-loving friends.
Tea Drops Boba Bubble Deluxe Tea Kit
Help satisfy a bubble-tea craving at home: The Tea Drops Boba Bubble Deluxe Tea Kit includes tea, creamers, and tapioca.
Que Insulated Bottle
Hot and cold stay cold in the steel Que Insulated Bottle, which has a leakproof bamboo twist top and a ceramic interior. Plus, 10 percent of profits go to the Rainforest Trust.
Levain Signature Cookie Assortment Gift Box
New York City's favorite chunky cookies ship nationwide. Pick Levain's packs of dark-chocolate chocolate-chip, chocolate-chip walnut, dark-chocolate peanut butter, or oatmeal raisin. (You may need some too.)
Oleamea Organic Private Select EVOO
A home chef can never have too much olive oil. This Oleamea Organic Private Select EVOO looks great on a countertop and tastes even better.
No Kid Hungry Tools for Change Silicone Spatulas
Designed by celebs like Bobby Flay and Hilary Duff, the No Kid Hungry Tools for Change Silicone Spatulas benefit the organization working to end childhood hunger.
Compartes Chocolate Bars
Delight dessert fiends with Compartes chocolate bars, which come in unconventional flavors (like Donuts & Coffee) and equally cool wrappers. Buy a batch and give out several.
Smoking Chunks Variety Pack
Amateur barbecue cooks can experiment with flavor using The Smoking Chunks Variety Pack, which includes pecan, cherry, oak, and hickory pieces that fit any grill or smoker.
Fun
For the peeps with a colorful streak.
Sunshine Tienda's Hand-Painted Earrings
Striped, solid, animal-print: Sunshine Tienda's hand-painted earrings have a fun '80s-yet-still-modern vibe and are made from all-natural materials.
Motivational Mug
Move over, "Best Dad Ever." There's a new motivational mug in town for holding hot brown water. (The Ted Lasso–obsessed pal in your life will know what this means.)
Rareform Mini Blake Tote
The vinyl billboard you once saw on the side of a highway has been recycled into the durable, wipeable, hold-all Rareform Mini Blake Tote. Each design is different, so your friend will never twin with another mom at school pickup.
John Derian Painter's Palette
The John Derian Painter's Palette 1,000-Piece Puzzle looks like a piece of art, even when halfway done on a coffee table.
Are You Kidding Socks
Founded by 7- and 9-year-old brothers, Are You Kidding Socks come in loads of upbeat prints and raise funds for charitable organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters and Autism Speaks. This cookies-and-milk pair benefits Cookies for Kids' Cancer.
Burn It Up Beanie Easy Crochet Kit
Suitable for needlework newbies, the Burn It Up Beanie Easy Crochet Kit comes with everything to whip up a new winter hat, including a step-by-step pattern to learn basic stitches. The project is simple and satisfying (and pairs nicely with wine and Hulu after the kids head to bed).
Baggu's Puffy Laptop Sleeve
When schlepping from home to office and back again, friends can protect their computer in Baggu's Puffy Laptop Sleeve. Made from recycled nylon and polyfill, it's like a cozy little sleeping bag for their device.