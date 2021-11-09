21 Best Beauty Gifts for Your Mom Squad and Every Person in Your Life
This beauty roundup has something for all the amazing people in your life. Treat yourself while you're at it, or bookmark this page and keep it handy the next time a loved one needs a holiday hint.
Grown Alchemist Hand Creams
Grown Alchemist Hand Creams are just the size for stashing in a handbag or a desk drawer. The tubes work wonders on cracked cuticles and have naturally zingy scents, like Rose & Argan or Sweet Almond & Sage.
Kate McLeod Mama Stone Moisturizer and Face Stone
A mom of two and former pastry chef mixes up these lotion bars that use plant-based oils and butters. Each fits in the palm of your hand and melts as you glide it across your skin. We love the unscented Kate McLeod Mama Stone Moisturizer, which is safe for babies, too, and the smaller, green Face Stone, infused with camellia seed, tamanu, and rose hip oils.
Esas Beauty Jasmine Beach Organic Scented Mist
It's not a trip for two to Jamaica, but the sophisticated scent of Esas Beauty Jasmine Beach Organic Scented Mist is like a mini vacation in a bottle. Each refillable glass vial uses organic, locally grown ingredients—and 10 percent of profits are donated to The Ocean Project.
Bloomeffects Tulip Dew Drops
This floral gift will last longer than the usual poinsettia. Bloomeffects Tulip Dew Drops is a serum packed with botanical extracts sustainably sourced from the Netherlands, along with skin-hydrating hyaluronic acid and squalane.
Saje Soap-Filled Wash Pad
A go-to stocking stuffer: Saje Soap-Filled Wash Pad is a loofah for the shower that sudses up fast, comes in unique but crowd-pleasing scents (like lavender and honey, or orange and cinnamon), and has minimal waste packaging.
Aveda x 3.1 Phillip Lim Wooden Paddle Brush
Bold, botanical-inspired graphics turn the Aveda x 3.1 Phillip Lim Wooden Paddle Brush into a piece of art. It's sold in a set with a travel-size shampoo and conditioner in one of the brand's iconic formulas.
Tarte Sea Salt Lyfe Eyeshadow Palette
Help your bestie tap into her inner makeup artist with the Tarte Sea Salt Lyfe Eyeshadow Palette. The curated mix of shimmers and mattes in velvety browns and deep plums offers inspiration for moms' nights out to come.
Evereden Golden Belly Serum
Expectant mamas can rub on the nourishing blend of oils and flower extracts in Evereden Golden Belly Serum daily to hydrate a growing bump as well as soothe any itchiness. This BIPOC-owned business was founded by a woman who partnered with top dermatologists to ensure the ingredients are safe for both parent and baby.
Blush Divine Clean Dewy Cream Blush in Azalea
Rose Inc products live up to the mom-makeup credo: ridiculously easy to use and still good-looking. We're especially in love with Blush Divine Clean Dewy Cream Blush in Azalea, which has hard-working ceramides and squalane to hydrate skin and give it lit-from-within dewiness.
Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream
There's something decadent about dipping your fingers into a jar of extra-rich body cream, like Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream. The shea butter and glycerin combo feels amazing when massaged in and leaves a nongreasy, gleamy finish.
Gucci Beauty Rouge à Lèvres Voile Lipstick in Love Before Breakfast
One stroke of Gucci Beauty Rouge à Lèvres Voile Lipstick in Love Before Breakfast delivers a shiny hit of color that can instantly liven things up. The retro pink floral motif on each tube looks great on a vanity too.
EcoTools Sleigh All Day Full Makeup Kit
When's the last time you replaced your makeup tools? Most of us: Um, never? The holidays are a good time to get a deal on a new set. EcoTools Sleigh All Day Full Makeup Kit comes with 14 wooden-handled brushes and makeup sponges for eyes and face.
Nails Inc Plant Power Vegan Nail Polish
Nails Inc Plant Power Vegan Nail Polish is quick-drying and features 73 percent plant-based ingredients. (FYI: The rich burgundy shade shown here, called Flex My Complex, is having a moment.)
Kitsch Luxury Shower Cap in Palm Leaves
Ah, the gift of not having to wash your hair for another day. This tropical-patterned Kitsch Luxury Shower Cap in Palm Leaves is waterproof and has a tight-fitting turban design and silicone band to keep water out.
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Vegan Apple Honey Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
They had us with the adorable bear bottle (put a bow on it and consider it wrapped!). But the Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Vegan Apple Honey Deep Conditioning Hair Mask sealed the deal with its apple-pie scent and ability to make hair feel silky-soft.
Scünci Favorites Box
Between the nostalgia factor and the gentle, won't damage-strands benefits, the '90s-inspired hair accessories in the Scünci Favorites Box is a steal, with a whole slew of claw clips, satin scrunchies, and glittery hair ties to level up all kinds of buns, twists, and ponytails.
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanse & Exfoliating Duo With Glycolic and Lactic Acid
The daily foaming cleanser and once-a-week intensive exfoliating treatment in Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanse & Exfoliating Duo With Glycolic and Lactic Acid deliver look-at-my-new-skin results. Inspired by the founder's childhood, the brand pledges money to Foster Nation, an organization that helps those who have aged out of the foster system.
Ceremonia Guava Rescue Spray
Ceremonia Guava Rescue Spray detangles, hydrates, and provides heat and UV protection for all hair types and textures. And the Latinx-founded brand sources many of the raw ingredients from Latin America.
TATCHA The Kissu Lip Mask
A little pot filled with luscious lip balm, TATCHA The Kissu Lip Mask deeply soothes chapped areas. The cult fave is made more special by this limited-edition red tint. Any TATCHA product sold benefits Room to Read, a charity that focuses on literacy and gender equality.
Herbivore PRISM Botanical AHA + BHA Exfoliating Glow Facial
Herbivore PRISM Botanical AHA + BHA Exfoliating Glow Facial has a clear jellylike texture so it can be worn without detection (and no toddlers will freak when Mama's face is masked) and gently exfoliates dead skin cells for radiant results. A portion of sales goes to The Trevor Project, an LGBTQ+ crisis-intervention organization.
Mutha Up All Night Eye Cream
Not a nap, buuuut Mutha Up All Night Eye Cream is loaded with hyaluronic acid, peptides, and light-reflecting pearl powders that help perk up and brighten tired lids. Also uplifting: The brand donates to maternal health nonprofits through International Medical Corps.