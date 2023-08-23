Seniors In High School Are Wearing Kiddie Backpacks—So What Is This Trend About?

A trend is emerging on TikTok that has some of us parents ruffling our brows in bewilderment, while high school students say, “Yeah, so?”

Several viral videos show seniors heading to their last year of school (before they enter “the real world”) sporting kiddie backpacks—the exact same ones they might have selected all those years ago when they started their school careers in kindergarten.

We’re talking backpacks featuring The Backyardigans, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Super Mario Bros., and Disney princesses. Yes, for 17-and-18-year-olds.

Texas dad Jeremiah (@blessupinspiration) is among the parents who are new to this trend and took to TikTok to share how his daughter recently explained that seniors in high school are getting little kid backpacks. “It’s like full circle,” Jeremiah mused.

Meanwhile, commenters schooled this dad (get it?) by saying this “tradition” has been happening for at least the past few years—or maybe longer, with one TikTok user claiming their group of friends got kiddie backpacks for their senior year back in 2008.

No matter when the trend began, we can report it is still going strong across the country. As kids head back to school, creators like @karlieissoswag and @tamialanaee are posting mashups of high schoolers showing off their Pokémon, Bluey, Paw Patrol, and Peppa Pig backpacks (set to the “Backpack Song” from Dora the Explorer, naturally).

My daughter, who goes to high school in Florida, confirmed the children’s backpack trend is pretty popular here as well. According to her, “It’s because this is their last year, and they don’t care anymore!”

We here at Parents had to wonder if there’s more behind the trend than just not caring anymore (although this could be a perfectly reasonable explanation), so we talked to Sanam Hafeez, PsyD, a New York City neuropsychologist and the director of Comprehensive Consultation Psychological Services.

“Wearing children's backpacks could symbolize a longing for childhood's simplicity and carefree nature,” she says. “It might be a way for high schoolers to express a desire to hold onto their youth and resist the pressures and responsibilities that come with adulthood.”

“The trend might also be a way for teenagers to challenge societal norms and expectations,” Dr. Hafeez explains. “By wearing items associated with childhood, they could be making a statement about the pressures they feel to conform to adult expectations and responsibilities.”

And, since teenagers are known to have a strong sense of humor and irony, following this trend “could be a playful way to poke fun at themselves and their anxieties about growing up,” she adds Finally, heading off to senior year wearing a Care Bears backpack could be a coping mechanism that helps teens deal with fears about the future.

To be fair, opting to pick up a Muppets backpack could also just be about following a trend for some teens. “Trends often emerge within peer groups. Participating in a trend can foster a sense of belonging and connection with others following it. Even if an individual isn't personally feeling trepidation, they might engage in the trend to strengthen social bonds,” Dr. Hafeez says. She also notes that a trend like this allows a teen to express their creativity, and may even be a means of rebellion against expectations to “grow up quickly.”

If your teen is showing signs of struggling with transitioning from childhood to adulthood (and don’t we all!), Dr. Hafeez offers a few tips for parents:

