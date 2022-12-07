TikTok Is Loving This Portable Movie Projector—and So Will the Entire Family

Oh, the joys of family movie night... you throw on your comfiest PJs, fire up the Jiffy Pop, and curl up on the couch with your kids for a cozy night in—only to spend the next 45 minutes hearing them argue over what you’re actually going to watch. (ISN’T IT ALL SO FUN?!)

Unfortunately, we can’t solve the inevitable sibling fights you’ll have to break up, but we can introduce you to something that might actually hold their attention. Say hello to the Heyup Boxe Smart Projector, a portable movie projector that will turn any living room, backyard, or basement wall into an instant movie theater.

Amazon

To buy: Heyup Boxe Smart Projector $249; amazon.com

If its sleek design and happy yellow case look familiar, you’ve probably noticed it before while scrolling through TikTok. The Heyup has been making the rounds lately as a go-to holiday gift for both kids and adults, since it offers a fun way to bring the whole family together in a way that feels somewhat nostalgic and retro.

The projector’s lightweight, compact, and portable design make it easy to take with you wherever you’re headed—meaning it’s perfect for camping trips, overnight sleepovers, and even long-haul vacations, since it can be neatly tucked away in your suitcase. It also connects easily with other devices and networks using Bluetooth or Airplay wireless connections, but can also work without WiFi. (In other words, you won’t have to fiddle around with it forever before it’s finally showtime.)

Honestly, the possibilities here are endless. You can broadcast your kids’ favorite movies on the wall, even play old videos from your childhood that still make you cringe or have an epic outdoor movie night. The Heyup can also be used during family gatherings or office parties, for things like singing karaoke, playing a presentation, or displaying memorable photo slideshows. Best of all, it has 1080P support and an excellent contrast ratio, which both help project crisp, clear images onto the screen.

Don’t just take our word for it, though.

At least one TikToker called it the “best purchase” they’ve ever made, while Amazon customers have praised it for being “tiny but mighty.”

“The Heyup Boxe smart projector is a cute little projector that works well,” wrote one parent who reviewed it on Amazon. “My kids love that it's yellow (like the Minions), and I like that it is small, lightweight, and portable.”

“This thing is fun,” added another parent, who said it’s like having a movie theater in the palm of your hand. “I would have lost my mind if I had this as a kid.”

(How’s that for a ringing endorsement?)

That said, the Heyup does come with a few limitations: according to the product details on the company website, copyrighted content from Netflix, Hulu, and similar streaming services can’t be mirrored or screencast using the Heyup. (Womp womp.) But if that’s a total dealbreaker for you, there are plenty of other great projectors you can turn to. Another one that sits at the top of our list is the TMY Projector 7500, which is also available on Amazon and is currently on sale for just $65.59 as part of a lightning deal!

