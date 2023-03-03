Everyone's Raving About These 'Buttery Soft' Leggings—and They're Under $30

If you've been on the hunt for the holy grail of leggings, look no further. With nearly 9,000 5-star reviews and with thousands of reviewers saying these are better than various (far more expensive) name-brand leggings, it's easy to see why these HeyNuts leggings are a viral sensation. In fact, chances are high you've seen some parenting influencer somewhere raving about these. And the fact that they're under $30 just means we'll be scooping up multiple pairs to take us from the playground to happy hour and beyond.

To buy: HeyNuts Essential 7/8 Leggings $27.99; amazon.com

The HeyNuts Essential leggings come in 21 different colors and sizes from XXS to XL. There's an inner waistband pocket to store keys or a phone and, yes, it's machine washable. And thanks to built-in compression panels, the high-waist leggings also help to hold everything in that needs to be supported.

Besides the numerous "best leggings ever" reviews, people can't get over what a great value these are for the high quality you get.

"I have four kids and we are a one income family. I hate spending money on myself. The thought of even spending $28 on leggings was crazy to me. But omg i’m addicted," shared one parent. "[T]hey make you look slimmer and hide everything you want hidden."

Another person revealed that her 12-year-old daughter was "obsessed with them" and after trying them on herself, she found herself "shocked at how buttery soft the material was" and immediately order "three more pair[s]." "The best part about these leggings is the compression in the waistband," she wrote. "It really tucks you in, in all the right places."



And yet another reviewer proclaimed "these leggings are buttery soft and so comfortable. I’ll be repurchasing these again and again. I’m honestly shocked these don’t cost more," she wrote.

Apparently they also hold up great during a long day of travel—making them a perfect buy for any upcoming Spring Break plans. "They are so soft I wore them on a road trip and was surprisingly please that I didn't have to adjust, pick up from my knees, or adjust at the waist," enthused one reviewer.

If you're wondering how these hold up over time, one satisfied customer shared that they've been wearing the leggings for two months "and they are still in amazing condition" and someone else said "I've been wearing them 3 times a week for three months and they still look great (no pilling)." Many also praised them for being "squat proof" (aka no playground mishaps here).

But perhaps this review sums it all up:

"I saw these leggings advertised on TikTok, and ran to snag them! I have to say THESE ARE THE BEST LEGGINGS I HAVE EVER BOUGHT!"

And at less than $30, we'll definitely be adding multiple to our cart.