If I have an active digital subscription, can I update to a new Android 3.0 or 4.0 device and continue to get my digital magazines?

Yes! If you upgrade to Android 3.0 or 4.0, your digital upgrades and subscriptions will automatically be available in the new version of Next Issue.

Answers others found helpful

Parents Magazine
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com