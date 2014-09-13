If I have an active digital subscription, can I update to a new Android 3.0 or 4.0 device and continue to get my digital magazines?
Yes! If you upgrade to Android 3.0 or 4.0, your digital upgrades and subscriptions will automatically be available in the new version of Next Issue.
Answers others found helpful
- Can I activate my print subscription to read my magazine on my Nook?
- I have a subscription and I'm using a device running Android 2.x, what will happen to my subscription?
- How do I get the new version of Next Issue?
- I am using a device running Android 2.x; will I be able to continue receiving new magazine issues through my individual magazine reader apps?
- I want to use my account number to activate my print subscription on my iPad. How do I find it?
Parents Magazine
Comments