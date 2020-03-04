Help Center

Thank you for visiting our Help Center. Please browse the links below for answers to your technical and magazine-related questions.

Can I buy American Baby on the newsstand or in a store?
Magazine Subscription Issues
I'm having trouble printing/saving a page
Tools and Applications Support
iPad and Digital
Technical Support
I'm having trouble with Flash, RealPlayer, or Windows Media Player
I have an Android 2.x device; can I still browse and purchase magazines through the Next Issue app?
Photo Contest: What file and image sizes are accepted?
My page doesn't display correctly
Products
What if I exit the app while an issue is downloading?

Can I buy a subscription to Parents magazine on the Kindle Fire?

How do I change my e-mail address for newsletters?
How do I subscribe to e-mail newsletters?
How do I unsubscribe from newsletters?
How do I cancel my Next Issue subscription?
Contact Us
Manage My Account
How do I access my account information using the online customer service center?
Do your advertisers ever give out free information?
How do I get a missing issue replaced?
Photo Contest: What will you do with my photo after the contest is over?
Photo Contest: How are the photos judged?
The site is loading slowly
Photo Contest: I can't find my photo contest entry. Where is it?
Photo Contest: I use a Mac and I'm having trouble with the photo contest.
Photo Contest: How will I know if I win?
Photo Contest: How often can I enter the contests?
Photo Contest: What image formats are acceptable?
Photo Contest: How do I upload a photo?
Photo Contest: What happens to my photo once I submit it to the contest?
Photo Contest: What if I don't have a digital camera?
Photo Contest: Are there free image editing tools that I can use?
Parents Model Search
Photo Contest: I live in Canada and want to enter the photo contest. How do I enter?
Photo Contest: I keep coming back to the email a friend page. How do I get past that?
Photo Contest: Why do I have to register to enter or vote?
