When your little one is ready to graduate out of their crib, which "big kid" bed you buy isn’t the only big decision you make. The mattress you pick for your kiddo isn’t just an emotional one for some parents (how did they already get so big so fast?!) but it’s also a major financial investment. For many parents, they put in some research on the best mattresses for kids because they only plan on buying one—a quality mattress that will last throughout the years but will also help set them up for superior sleep as they grow.

This is why when one of the best kids mattresses for every age and sleep type is on sale, we have to share the news. And for a limited time, our top-rated Helix Kids Mattress is 20% off, plus you get two free Dream pillows valued at $150.

To buy: Helix Kids Mattress, $599 plus 2 free Dream Pillows with a mattress purchase (was $749); helixsleep.com

The innovative mattress is dual-sided, with the side ideal for 3 to 7 year olds being firmer as "they need additional support to aid proper development of their growing bodies". The side for 8 to 12 year olds is softer for older kids that "tend to favor mattresses with more of a comforting feel" while still being supportive. And parents can rest assured knowing the mattress their child is sleeping on for years and years is chemical-free. All Helix Kids mattresses are not only tested for lead and phthalate, but all foams used inside are CertiPUR-US certified.

We also love the super soft and hypoallergenic Tencel cover that's antimicrobial and water-repellent—which should keep it fresh from the potty training years to the body odor years and everything in between.

The Helix Kids Mattress was one of our top picks for best kids mattress thanks in part due to praise from various experts like Child & Family Sleep Consultant Alanna McGinn, who shared with Parents that the Helix Kids Mattress provides the proper support for all ages of development while giving kids the comfort and feel they need for a great night of sleep. "Its soft, absorbent Tencel cover is naturally hypoallergenic and perfect for my hot sleeper son, who also has sensitive skin," she revealed.

Experts aren't the only ones raving about this mattress. Currently, on Helix’s website reviewers have given the mattress an average 4.7-star rating. “Buy your Helix how—you won’t regret it. Best purchase of my life,” one customer wrote. “This mattress is so comfortable. Shipping was quick, getting it out of the box and set up was easy and I managed to do it without breaking a nail.

"I fall asleep in my daughters bed way too often... this mattress is amazing," a happy parent added.

Another pleased parent shared “It is incredibly comfortable and we love that you can flip the mattress as they get older" while another revealed that the Helix Kids Mattress "made the transition for our little man from a toddler bed to a 'big kid bed a breeze."

And perhaps the most convincing review of all: "This mattress is more comfortable than my own!"

