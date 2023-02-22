One of Our Top-Rated Kids Mattresses Is $150 Off—But Not For Long

Parents rave the Helix Kids Mattress is "amazing" and makes the transition to a big kid bed "a breeze."

By Lauren Levy
Published on February 22, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Helix Kids Mattress
Photo:

Helix

When your little one is ready to graduate out of their crib, which "big kid" bed you buy isn’t the only big decision you make. The mattress you pick for your kiddo isn’t just an emotional one for some parents (how did they already get so big so fast?!) but it’s also a major financial investment. For many parents, they put in some research on the best mattresses for kids because they only plan on buying one—a quality mattress that will last throughout the years but will also help set them up for superior sleep as they grow. 

This is why when one of the best kids mattresses for every age and sleep type is on sale, we have to share the news. And for a limited time, our top-rated Helix Kids Mattress is 20% off, plus you get two free Dream pillows valued at $150.

Helix Kids Mattress

Helix


To buy: Helix Kids Mattress, $599 plus 2 free Dream Pillows with a mattress purchase (was $749); helixsleep.com

The innovative mattress is dual-sided, with the side ideal for 3 to 7 year olds being firmer as "they need additional support to aid proper development of their growing bodies". The side for 8 to 12 year olds is softer for older kids that "tend to favor mattresses with more of a comforting feel" while still being supportive. And parents can rest assured knowing the mattress their child is sleeping on for years and years is chemical-free. All Helix Kids mattresses are not only tested for lead and phthalate, but all foams used inside are CertiPUR-US certified.

We also love the super soft and hypoallergenic Tencel cover that's antimicrobial and water-repellent—which should keep it fresh from the potty training years to the body odor years and everything in between.

The Helix Kids Mattress was one of our top picks for best kids mattress thanks in part due to praise from various experts like Child & Family Sleep Consultant Alanna McGinn, who shared with Parents that the Helix Kids Mattress provides the proper support for all ages of development while giving kids the comfort and feel they need for a great night of sleep. "Its soft, absorbent Tencel cover is naturally hypoallergenic and perfect for my hot sleeper son, who also has sensitive skin," she revealed. 

Helix Kids Mattress

Helix

To buy: Helix Kids Mattress, $599 plus 2 free Dream Pillows with a mattress purchase (was $749); helixsleep.com

Experts aren't the only ones raving about this mattress. Currently, on Helix’s website reviewers have given the mattress an average 4.7-star rating. “Buy your Helix how—you won’t regret it. Best purchase of my life,” one customer wrote. “This mattress is so comfortable. Shipping was quick, getting it out of the box and set up was easy and I managed to do it without breaking a nail.

"I fall asleep in my daughters bed way too often... this mattress is amazing," a happy parent added.

Another pleased parent shared “It is incredibly comfortable and we love that you can flip the mattress as they get older" while another revealed that the Helix Kids Mattress "made the transition for our little man from a toddler bed to a 'big kid bed a breeze."

And perhaps the most convincing review of all: "This mattress is more comfortable than my own!"

Helix Kids Mattress

Helix


To buy: Helix Kids Mattress, $599 plus 2 free Dream Pillows with a mattress purchase (was $749); helixsleep.com

Shop More Deals for Parents

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
best mattress for kids
The 18 Best Kids Mattresses for Every Age and Sleep Type
An image of a sleep aid for kids.
'Parents' Kids' Sleep Awards: The 21 Best Products to Get Kids to Bed
Baby Sleeping Bag
The 13 Best-Reviewed Sleep Sacks for Babies and Toddlers on Amazon
Evolur Raleigh Glider, Recliner and Rocker in Misty Grey
The 7 Best Rocking Chairs and Nursery Gliders to Soothe You and Your Littles in 2023
ANMEATE Video Baby Monitor
This Popular Video Baby Monitor Is an Editor Favorite—and Nearly 50% Off Right Now
Best Early Presidents Day Sale Tout
The Best Early Presidents Day Sales on Baby Gear You Can Shop Right Now
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition
Get 20% Off a New Kindle—Plus a Gift Card—Thanks to Amazon's Trade-In Deal
The best presidents' day sale for parents tou
The Best Presidents Day Sales for Parents on Baby Gear, Toys, Kids' Clothes, and More
Amazon Baby Sale
Amazon is Having an Epic Baby Sale Right Now—Here Are Our Top Picks
Ruggable Presidents Day Sale
Presidents Day Sale Alert: Save Big on Ruggable's Parent-Loved Washable Rugs
mamaroo sale tout
The Latest MamaRoo Baby Swing Is Over $60 Off for Presidents' Day
The Best Deals on Strollers and Car Seats from Graco, Britax, Baby Jogger, BOB and More at the Amazon Baby Sale TOUT
The Best Deals on Strollers and Car Seats from Graco, Britax, Baby Jogger, BOB, and More at the Amazon Baby Sale
Ultra Waterproof Sheet
10 Best Waterproof Mattress Protectors on Amazon, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews
Nostalgia Electric Chocolate Fondue Fountain
Surprise the Kids on Valentine's Day With This Popular Chocolate Fountain—Now on Major Sale
Car Organization Roundup Tout
11 Beyond Useful Products to Keep Your Family Car Clean and Organized
Strider Bike First Person Review Tout
This Balance Bike Can Help Your Toddler Learn to Ride a Bike Stress-Free