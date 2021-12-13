What Parents Need to Know About COVID-19 Booster Shots

With COVID-19 booster shots rolling out, parents have plenty of questions: Why are booster shots necessary? Will children be eligible in the future? Can you mix and match booster shots? We spoke with experts to learn more.

Earlier this year, Americans were rushing to pharmacies and clinics to get their COVID-19 vaccines. Now they're rolling up their sleeves for another reason: booster shots. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), booster shots are currently approved for everyone 16 and older. They protect against waning immunity from the vaccines over time, and they're considered safe and effective.

Even so, parents have plenty of questions, especially now that everyone 5 and up can get vaccinated. Will kids be eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot in the future? How often will my family need a booster shot? Can you "mix and match" COVID vaccines? Here, we explore these questions and more.

Why Do People Need COVID-19 Booster Shots?

It's important to realize that booster shots don't indicate the COVID-19 vaccines aren't working. All approved vaccines still protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death—even against the Delta variant that's currently dominant in America. Rather, the boosters offer increased protection against waning immunity and breakthrough infections (cases that occur in fully vaccinated individuals, which are usually mild or moderate), said Mona Amin, M.D. a board-certified pediatrician based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in an Instagram Live interview with Parents.

It's possible that booster shots will be a "one and done" situation. It's also possible that people will need them regularly, like with the influenza vaccine, to ensure optimal protection, says Dr. Amin. Experts are currently researching the specifics, and recommendations will likely change as they learn more.

Who Is Eligible for Booster Shots?

COVID-19 booster shot eligibility varies based on age and the primary vaccine you received (Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson). Here's the latest guidance from the CDC.

Pfizer: For Pfizer, anyone 16 and up can get a booster shot; adults 18 years and older should get it. For both age groups, the booster is recommended at least 6 months after completion of the primary vaccination series.

Moderna: Everyone 18 and up who received Moderna is eligible for a booster. It should be given at least 6 months after completion of the primary vaccination series.

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen: Adults 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster shot, which is recommended at least 2 months after the initial vaccine.

Will Booster Shots Protect Against Coronavirus Variants?

Researchers are studying whether booster shots are effective against different strains of COVID-19, such as the new Omicron variant that's been spreading around the world, says Purvi Parikh, M.D., an allergist and immunologist with the Allergy and Asthma Network and co-investigator on the vaccine trials. But so far, data looks promising, and preliminary research shows that Pfizer offers some protection against Omicron.

It's also important to note that scientists should be able to tweak the vaccine over time so it's more effective against future variants that might emerge, reports The New York Times.

What Are the COVID-19 Booster Shot Side Effects?

In general, COVID-19 booster shots have the same formulation as the primary vaccines. The exception is Moderna, whose booster shot comprises half the dose. So far, side effects appear similar to those of the primary vaccine series, and the most common reactions are pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, and fever.

The CDC studied 22,191 people who received a booster shot from August 12 to September 19, 2021. The majority (97.6 percent) received the same booster shot as their primary vaccines. After analyzing self-reported health check-ins, the CDC found that 71 percent experienced injection site pain, 56 percent reported fatigue, and 43.4 had a headache. Also, approximately 28.3 percent were unable to perform daily activities, "most commonly on the day after vaccination," says the CDC. (Be prepared for a possible sick day!)

Serious side effects from COVID vaccines are extremely rare; learn more about them on the CDC website.

Will Kids Need COVID-19 Booster Shots?

It's possible that younger children will become eligible for the booster shots in the future (everyone 5 and up can currently receive the primary vaccine series). Part of the reason boosters haven't approved for kids under 16 years old yet, according to Dr. Amin, is that they got the go-ahead for vaccination more recently than adults and older adolescents. "Everything has to happen based on when the clinical trials happened," says Dr. Amin.

Experts are currently analyzing whether immunity wears off over time in kids, as it does with adults. They're also determining if and when booster shots might benefit younger children.

Can You "Mix and Match" Booster Shots?

You might be wondering if you can mix different COVID shots. For example, if you received Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson for your initial immunization, is it possible to get a Moderna booster? As it turns out, the answer is yes—as long as you're 18 or up.

"If you are 18 years or older you may choose which COVID-19 vaccine you receive as a booster shot," according to the CDC. "Some people may prefer the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC's recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots."

If you're 16 or 17 years old, however, you need to get a Pfizer booster shot. That's because Pfizer is the only vaccine with emergency use authorization for that age group.