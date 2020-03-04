Types of Vaccines

Both kids and adults need different types of vaccines to be vaccinated against serious diseases such as the flu, measles, chickenpox, whooping cough, and pneumonia.

The Most Important Vaccines for Children: An A-Z List for Parents
An easy-to-digest list of all your child's immunizations from birth to age 18, plus where they fall within the CDC's age-recommended vaccine schedule.
Yes, My Son Is Getting the HPV Vaccine—Here's Why
Christine Coppa's son will have more than his reflexes, ears, and eyes checked at his annual check-up—he will also be getting his HPV vaccine. 
Anti-Vaccine Groups Fuel Worst Measles Outbreak in Minnesota in 30 Years
Minnesota is facing a measles outbreak, and health officials say groups spreading false information about the MMR vaccine are to blame.
Major Mumps Outbreak in Texas Is the Worst in Two Decades
It's the highest incident of mumps in the state in 22 years, with 221 cases of the disease registered so far.
Parents of Younger Kids Still Unclear on Benefits of MMR Vaccine
While most Americans are on board with vaccinating their children against measles, mumps, and rubella, parents of younger kids are unclear on the benefits vs. risks.
Cancer Centers Issue National Call: Parents, Vaccinate Your Kids for HPV
Cancer centers have banded together to back the recently revised HPV vaccination guidelines.
9 Conditions That Do (or Don't) Need Antibiotics
Does your child really need an antibiotic? That's what you should ask yourself every time they're sick, now that drug resistance has become a serious health threat. Our guide will help you find the answer.
The Measles Mumps Rubella (MMR) Vaccine: Health 101
Learn why and when your child needs the MMR vaccine.
Adult Vaccine Schedule for Parents and Grandparents
Why Are Millions Of Children Missing Out On Important Medical Care?
HPV Vaccine Rates Remain Low, Report Finds
One HPV Vaccine Shot May Be Enough

HPV: More Boys Than Expected Get the Vaccine, Report Says

Vaccinations for Parents: What You Need to Know
The Meningcoccal Vaccine: Health 101
The Hepatitis B Vaccine: Health 101
The Hepatitis A Vaccine: Health 101
The Polio Vaccine: Health 101
The Pneumococcal Vaccine: Health 101
The Flu Vaccine: Health 101
