Vaccine Schedule for Babies and Toddlers: A Cheat Sheet for Parents

Are your baby's shots on track? Get to know the vaccine schedule from the CDC to make sure he's getting his vaccinations on time, and print a free version for your medicine cabinet.

REDPIXEL.PL/Shutterstock

Your baby will get up to 31 vaccinations by age 4, but it can be tough to track of all those shots. That's why the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) created a vaccine schedule to make sure your child is receiving vaccines on time and in a safe manner. Take a look at the recommended vaccine schedule below, then print our version of the CDC vaccine chart.

Download Our Free Printable Vaccine Schedule Here

Vaccines at Birth

1-2 Months

  • Hepatits B (dose 2)

2 Months

RELATED8 Reasons Parents Don't Vaccinate (And Why They Should)

4 Months

  • Rotavirus (dose 2)
  • DTaP (dose 2)
  • Hib (dose 2)
  • Pneumococcal conjugate (dose 2)
  • Inactivated poliovirus (dose 2)

6 Months

RELATED7 Newborn Vaccines Your Baby Needs

6 - 18 Months

  • Hepatits B (dose 3)
  • Inactivated poliovirus (dose 3)

12-15 Months

12-18 Months

RELATED: The Measles Outbreak: 8 Facts You Need to Know

15-18 Months

  • DTaP (dose 4)

4-6 Years

  • Annual influenza vaccination
  • DTap (dose 5)
  • Inactivated poliovirus (dose 4)
  • MMR (dose 2)
  • Varicella/ chicken pox (dose 2)

11-12 Years

RELATED: 'I'm a Doctor and a Parent': Here's How Vaccines Work

16 Years

  • Meningococcal (dose 2)
  • Annual influenza vaccination
Advertisement

Popular in Vaccine Facts

All Topics in Vaccine Facts

Comments (3)

Anonymous
December 28, 2018
My baby never slept well (especially through the night) until I started using the website www.SleepBaby.org - that website has been by far one of the best things I've ever got my hands on to get him to fall asleep quickly. Best time is 45 seconds from awake to asleep! Can’t imagine life without it! I heard about it through a kindergarten teacher who uses it to put to sleep a group of 30 children. Check it out!
Anonymous
December 4, 2018
Quick tip for all you parents all out there: My baby never slept well (especially through the night) until I started using the website >>>>SleepBaby .org<<<< - that website has been by far one of the best things I've ever got my hands on to get him to fall asleep quickly. Best time is 45 seconds from awake to asleep! I heard about it through a kindergarten teacher who uses it to put to sleep a group of 30 children. Check it out! Sorry, you can't post links here so you'll have to turn it into a normal link. >>SleepBaby .org<< Best of luck to you and your family! :)
Anonymous
December 4, 2018
Quick tip for all you parents all out there: My baby never slept well (especially through the night) until I started using the website >>>>SleepBaby .org<<<< - that website has been by far one of the best things I've ever got my hands on to get him to fall asleep quickly. Best time is 45 seconds from awake to asleep! I heard about it through a kindergarten teacher who uses it to put to sleep a group of 30 children. Check it out! Sorry, you can't post links here so you'll have to turn it into a normal link. >>SleepBaby .org<< Best of luck to you and your family! :)
Advertisement