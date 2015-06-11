Image zoom REDPIXEL.PL/Shutterstock

Your baby will get up to 31 vaccinations by age 4, but it can be tough to track of all those shots. That's why the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) created a vaccine schedule to make sure your child is receiving vaccines on time and in a safe manner. Take a look at the recommended vaccine schedule below, then print our version of the CDC vaccine chart.

Download Our Free Printable Vaccine Schedule Here

Vaccines at Birth

1-2 Months

Hepatits B (dose 2)

2 Months

RELATED: 8 Reasons Parents Don't Vaccinate (And Why They Should)

4 Months

Rotavirus (dose 2)

DTaP (dose 2)

Hib (dose 2)

Pneumococcal conjugate (dose 2)

Inactivated poliovirus (dose 2)

6 Months

Rotavirus (dose 3)

DTaP (dose 3)

Hib (dose 3)

Pneumococcal conjugate (dose 3)

Begin annual influenza vaccination

RELATED: 7 Newborn Vaccines Your Baby Needs

6 - 18 Months

Hepatits B (dose 3)

Inactivated poliovirus (dose 3)

12-15 Months

12-18 Months

RELATED: The Measles Outbreak: 8 Facts You Need to Know

15-18 Months

DTaP (dose 4)

4-6 Years

Annual influenza vaccination

DTap (dose 5)

Inactivated poliovirus (dose 4)

MMR (dose 2)

Varicella/ chicken pox (dose 2)

11-12 Years

RELATED: 'I'm a Doctor and a Parent': Here's How Vaccines Work

16 Years