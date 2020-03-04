Vaccine Facts

What are vaccines and why are they necessary for your child? Read important vaccine facts and information to learn why vaccinations are important.

Most Recent

Parents Are Having Measles Parties and It's As Insane As It Sounds
As the number of measles cases skyrockets, some parents have been taking a more dangerous approach to building their kids immunity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends children, teens, and adults be up to date on MMR vaccinations.
Getting the Tdap Vaccine During Pregnancy Could Save Your Baby's Life
A pregnant woman's Tdap vaccine will help protect her newborn against pertussis (whooping cough) until he's old enough to get his own shots.
This Mom Risks Jail Time if She Doesn't Vaccinate Her Son
A judge says this mom has one week to vaccinate her son, or else she is headed for the big house.
Ear Infection Rates Are Down, and You Can Thank the Pneumococcal Vaccine
Ear infections aren't fun for kids or their parents. And now, researchers believe they know why rates have gone down significantly. 
Many Parents Aren't Aware Their Teens Need Crucial Vaccines
A new poll suggests important immunizations for diseases like HPV and meningitis are falling by the wayside because parents don't know their teens need them.
The Majority of Parents Don't Know About IPD and How Dangerous It Can Be
A new survey by Parents and Pfizer shows that parents and parents-to-be don’t know enough about this infectious disease and how to prevent it.
Advertisement

More Vaccine Facts

Parents Who Vaccinate Themselves Are More Likely to Get Shots for Their Kids
New research shows why moms and dads' general attitude on immunizations is so important.
AAP Issues New Flu Vaccine Guidelines, with One Big Change
Sorry kids, but it's ixnay on the nasal spray!
More Parents Are Refusing Vaccines for Their Kids Today Than 10 Years Ago
American Cancer Society Agrees: Vaccinate Boys Against HPV Too
Vaccine Schedule for Babies and Toddlers: A Cheat Sheet for Parents
14 Common Vaccination Questions Answered

Why Vaccinate for Diseases That Don't Exist?

© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com