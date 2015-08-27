8 Common Reasons Parents Don't Vaccinate (And Why They Should)

Here, experts weigh in on common myths surrounding the practice of vaccination -- and why those myths are wrong.

By Tara Haelle
Gecko Studio/Shutterstock

In the winter of 2015, when 147 cases of measles spread into seven states, plus Canada and Mexico, parents were unnerved, partly because the outbreak started at Disneyland,in California. But it could've been so much worse. If there were no measles vaccine, we'd have at least 4 million cases in the U.S. every year. Before the vaccine arrived in 1963, nearly everyone got the disease in childhood, and on average 440 kids died from it annually in the decade prior.

Fortunately, today between 80 and 90 percent of kids receive most vaccines. But in some regions in the U.S., growing numbers of parents are opting out. When that happens, they up the risk of outbreaks in their community. The most common reason parents skip vaccines? Safety concerns, despite overwhelming evidence that they're not dangerous. The most recent proof: an exhaustive 2013 report by the Institute of Medicine that found the U.S. childhood-immunization schedule is effective, with very few risks. (And we'll get to those.)

Perhaps the most important health invention in history, vaccines are a victim of their success.

RELATEDMy Baby Got Measles at Disneyland

"They're so effective, they take diseases like measles away. But then we forget those diseases are dangerous," says Kathryn Edwards, M.D., director  of the Vanderbilt University Vaccine Research Program, in Nashville. Misinformation about vaccines also contributes to anxiety, and sorting truth from fiction isn't always easy. The misconception that the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine might cause autism has lingered in some parents' minds for more than a decade despite more than a dozen studies showing no link between the two.

Vaccines do have risks, but our brain has a hard time putting risk in perspective, says Neal Halsey, M.D., a pediatrician and director of the Institute for Vaccine Safety at Johns Hopkins University, in Baltimore. People may fear flying more than driving because driving is common and familiar, but driving is far more dangerous. Vaccinating children to protect them against life-threatening diseases can cause mild, short-term side effects, such as redness and swelling at the injection site, fever, and rash. But the most serious risks, such as severe allergic reactions, are far rarer than the diseases vaccines protect against. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the risk of a serious allergic reaction from any vaccine is one in 1 million doses.

Even with minuscule risk, some parents may still be worried, and that makes sense. Here's what you seldom hear from vaccine experts: There's often an element of truth to parents' concerns, even if they misunderstand some of the facts, Dr. Halsey says. That makes it even more frustrating if your doctor dismisses your fears or insists on vaccinating without answering all of your questions. In some cases, docs are refusing to treat kids whose parents don't vaccinate, though the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) does not recommend that. So we're giving you the lowdown on the most common fears.

RELATEDBaby's First Shots: What to Expect and How to Soothe the Pain

The Concern: "So many vaccines so soon will overwhelm my baby's immune system."

The Truth:

Parents born in the 1970s and '80s were vaccinated against eight diseases. A fully vaccinated 2-year-old today, on the other hand, can beat back 14 diseases. So while kids now get more shots—especially since each vaccine usually requires multiple doses—they're also protected against almost twice as many diseases.

But it's not the number of shots that matters; it's what's in them. Antigens are the viral or bacterial components of a vaccine that induce the immune system to build up antibodies and fight future infections. The total antigens children receive in vaccines today are a fraction of what kids used to receive, even including combination vaccines.

"I'm an infectious-disease specialist, but I don't see infections in children after they've had all the routine vaccines at 2, 4, and 6 months of age, which would happen if their immune system were overloaded," says Mark H. Sawyer, M.D., professor of clinical pediatrics at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Rady Children's Hospital.

RELATEDThe Measles Mumps Rubella (MMR) Vaccine: Health 101

The Concern: "My child's immune system is immature, so it's safer to delay some vaccines or just get the most important ones."

The Truth:

This is the biggest misunderstanding among parents today, says Dr. Halsey, and it leads to prolonged periods of susceptibility to diseases like measles. In the case of MMR, delaying the vaccine by even three months slightly increases the risk of febrile seizures.

There's no proof that spacing out vaccines is safer. What is known is that the recommended vaccine schedule is designed to provide the greatest possible protection. In fact, dozens of infectious-disease experts and epidemiologists from the CDC, universities, and hospitals across the U.S. closely examine decades of research before making their recommendations.

RELATED: Your Vaccine Schedule for Babies & Toddlers

The Concern: "Vaccines contain toxins, such as mercury, aluminum, formaldehyde, and antifreeze."

The Truth:

Vaccines are mostly water with antigens, but they require additional ingredients to stabilize the solution or increase the vaccine's effectiveness. Parents worry about mercury because some vaccines used to contain the preservative thimerosal, which breaks down into ethylmercury. Researchers now know that ethylmercury doesn't accumulate in the body—unlike methylmercury, the neurotoxin found in some fish. But thimerosal has been removed from all infant vaccines since 2001 "as a precaution," Dr. Halsey says. (Multidose flu vaccines still contain thimerosal for efficiency, but single doses without thimerosal are available.)

Vaccines do contain aluminum salts; these are used to enhance the body's immune response, stimulating greater antibody production and making the vaccine more effective. Although aluminum can cause greater redness or swelling at the injection site, the tiny amount of aluminum in vaccines—less than what kids get through breast milk, formula, or other sources—has no long-term effect and has been used in some vaccines since the 1930s. "It's in our soil, in our water, in the air. You'd have to leave the planet to avoid exposure," says pediatrician and Parents advisor Ari Brown, M.D., of Austin, Texas.

Trace amounts of formaldehyde, used to inactivate potential contamination, may also be in some vaccines, but hundreds of times less than the amount of formaldehyde humans get from other sources, such as fruit and insulation material. Our body even naturally produces more formaldehyde than what's in vaccines, Dr. Halsey says.

RELATED10 Harmful Chemicals to Avoid

Certain ingredients, however, do pose some risks. Antibiotics, such as neomycin, used to prevent bacterial growth in some vaccines, and gelatin, frequently used to prevent vaccine components from degrading over time, can cause extremely rare anaphylactic reactions (roughly once or twice per 1 million doses). Some vaccines may contain trace amounts of egg protein, but recent studies have shown that kids with egg allergies can often still receive them.

As for antifreeze, it is simply not in vaccines. Parents may be confusing its chemical names—both ethylene glycol and propylene glycol—with the ingredients used in the vaccine-manufacturing process (such as polyethylene glycol tert-octylphenyl ether, which is not harmful).

The Concern: "Vaccines don't really work anyway—look at last year's flu vaccine."

The Truth:

The vast majority are 85 to 95 percent effective. The flu vaccine is particularly tricky, however. Each year, infectious-disease specialists from across the world meet to predict which strains are likely to circulate during the following flu season. The vaccine's effectiveness depends on the strains they pick—and sometimes they get it wrong. Last season's vaccine was only 23 percent effective at preventing flu; research shows that the vaccine can reduce the risk by about 50 to 60 percent when the right strain is selected.

So, yeah—the bottom line is that vaccines have meant far fewer deaths, hospitalizations, and disabilities than at any other time in history.

RELATEDThe Importance of the Flu Vaccine for Babies

The Concern: "There wouldn't be 'vaccine courts' if vaccines weren't dangerous."

The Truth:

As safe as vaccines are, very rarely unanticipated side effects do occur, says Dr. Halsey. "And people should not have to bear the financial burden associated with that." The National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (NVICP) provides money to parents so they can pay for the medical and other costs associated with an injury in the unlikely situation where their child experiences a severe vaccine reaction. (They also pay adults injured by vaccines.)

You may wonder, why not just sue the pharmaceutical companies? That's exactly what happened in the 1980s, when the dozen companies making vaccines faced lawsuits. Most of those cases did not succeed, however; winning required parents to show that a vaccine caused a health problem because it was defective. But the vaccines were not defective; they simply carried a known risk. Still, the lawsuits took a toll. Several companies simply stopped making vaccines, leading to shortages.

RELATED14 Common Vaccination Questions Answered

"Children were being left without vaccines, so Congress stepped in," says Dorit Reiss, a professor specializing in vaccine policy at the University of California Hastings College of Law. First it extended protection to manufacturers so they cannot be sued in court for vaccine injuries unless the claimant went through NVICP first, which allowed them to continue producing vaccines. Congress also made it easier for parents to receive compensation.

Vaccine courts operate on a "no-fault system." Parents don't have to prove wrongdoing on the manufacturer's part and are not required to prove beyond any reasonable doubt that the vaccine caused the health problem. In fact, some conditions are compensated even though science has not shown that vaccines definitely caused them. From 2006 to 2014, 1,876 claims were paid out. That amounts to one individual compensated for every 1 million doses of vaccine distributed, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration.

The Concern: "Vaccines are just a way for pharmaceutical companies and doctors to make money."

The Truth:

Pharmaceutical companies certainly see a profit from vaccines, but they're hardly blockbuster drugs. It's also reasonable for pharmaceutical companies to make money from their products, just as car-seat manufacturers earn profits from theirs. Contrary to popular belief, these companies rarely receive funding from the federal government. Nearly all the money earmarked for vaccine research by the National Institutes of Health goes to universities.

Pediatricians aren't profiting, either. "Most practices don't even make money from vaccines and often lose or break even on them," says Nathan Boonstra, M.D., a pediatrician at Blank Children's Hospital, in Des Moines. "In fact, some find it too expensive to purchase, store, and administer vaccines, and have to send "Špatients to the county health department."

RELATED: 10 Reasons to Call the Doctor Now

The Concern: "The side effects of some vaccines seem worse than the actual disease."

The Truth:

It takes ten to 15 years and many studies for new vaccines to make it through all four phases of safety-and-effectiveness testing before they can get approved. Each new vaccine intended for children is first tested in adults, then in children, and all new brands and formulations must go through the same process. The FDA then scrutinizes the data to ensure the vaccine does what the manufacturer says it does—and safely. From there, the CDC, AAP, and American Academy of Family Physicians decide whether to recommend it. No agency or company will invest that money  in a vaccine that causes worse health problems than it prevents, points out Dr. Halsey: "The diseases are all associated with serious complications that can lead to hospitalization or even death."

Even chicken pox, which many parents had themselves as kids, killed approximately 100 children a year before the varicella vaccine was introduced. And it was a leading cause of necrotizing fasciitis, or flesh-eating bacterial infections. Dr. Halsey has heard parents say that good nutrition will help their kids fight these infections, but that's often not the case. Healthy children are at risk of serious complications and death from these diseases. For example, 80 percent of chicken-pox deaths occurred in otherwise healthy kids, he said.

RELATED8 Facts About Chickenpox

It's true that mild and moderate side effects—such as febrile seizure and high fever—are not unheard of, but serious side effects are far more rare. For instance, the most serious confirmed side effect of the rotavirus vaccine is intussusception, a bowel obstruction that may require surgery and occurs once in every 20,000 to 100,000 infants vaccinated.

The Concern: "Forcing me to vaccinate is a violation of my rights."

The Truth:

Each state's vaccination laws are different; requirements for immunizations kick in when it's time to attend day care, preschool, or public school. And for good reason: They protect the small percentage of children who may have a compromised immune system or for whom vaccines may not work. Every state allows exemptions if children have a medical reason for not vaccinating, such as having leukemia or a rare immune disorder. What's more, all states allow religious and/or personal-belief exemptions, with varying requirements, except for California (starting July 2016), Mississippi, and West Virginia. Meanwhile, the exemption rates—and the disease rates—are higher in those states where it's easier for children to be granted an exemption.

"Each community has a right to maintain high levels of protection for those children who can't be vaccinated," Dr. Halsey says. The importance of that community protection, also called herd immunity, became especially clear during the Disneyland outbreak. Because measles is so contagious, it spreads quickly through communities with lower immunization coverage. Disneyland sits in the heart of Southern California, which has many of the lowest vaccination rates in the state, and most of the cases were among Californians in those communities.

"The overwhelming picture," summarizes Dr. Halsey, "is that vaccines are beneficial and keep children healthy. And that's exactly what all of us want—parents, health-care providers, and the people who make the vaccines."

RELATEDThis Mom Risks Jail Time if She Doesn't Vaccinate Her Son

  • By Tara Haelle
Parents Magazine
Advertisement

Popular in Vaccine Debates

All Topics in Vaccine Debates

Comments (15)

Anonymous
March 3, 2019
1. The financial burden isn't what people are concerned with. Loss of life cannot be replaced by money. Get your priorities straight. 2. As someone down here has already commented, there are complications that happen when vaccines are introduced to children as they are trying to create their vital functions. I am not against vaccines but they shouldn't be used on children who aren't born. 3. Diseases that people who don't vaccinate get, do not affect those who do have vaccines. Aka the stupid belief that it is a danger to people around them is false unless those people are not vaccinated. 4. As diseases are vaccinated they usually evolve faster than the science that is being used to combat them and while I do believe that vaccines should take the brunt of dangerous diseases out, medicine should be moving to making diseases weaker across the board rather than falsely trying to cure them, because disease will evolve and eventually become immune to previous methods. 5. It IS mostly a money grab for scientists and doctors. Ignoring vaccines what about the shot that prevents severe allergic reactions going at 400$+ when originally it was like 10$? Totally not a money grab? All medicine is fueled by money the FDA is also part of the deal too because they are supposed to be doing studies funded by the government but most of the time lobbying companies block their recommendations. The last time the FDA looked out for consumer health was when LEAD was rallied against as an additive in paint. That's how long it's been. The FDA is the same group that recommended a diet to Americans and watched them get fat over two decades and didn't change it at all.
Anonymous
June 13, 2019
2. That's the point, as children gets the vaccine at a certain age, they can use the vaccine to how their immune system could become stronger and eventually evolve around the diseases so when they grow up, they are practically immune to the system. Ever heard of the HIV vaccines that are 'the earlier you get it, the better'.
Anonymous
June 13, 2019
3. Being vaccinated mean that you will have a very to 0 risk of getting the disease and there may be some people whose immune system is weaker and could eventually get the disease.
Anonymous
May 30, 2019
5. Vaccines aren't expensive because they are cash grabs. Vaccines are expensive because everything at hospitals is overpriced to the max.
Anonymous
May 30, 2019
4. But the vaccine works by giving a little bit of the disease. If the disease evolves, they give the new disease. Ever heard of a flu shot?
Anonymous
May 30, 2019
3. Some people are allergic to things in vaccines so other people getting vaccinated is the only way they get protected. It's called group immunity, and you should look it up.
Anonymous
March 3, 2019
[Not aren't born, but haven't finished developing vital functions.]
Anonymous
February 15, 2019
I have friends who stopped vaccinating after their first child's shots, because the babies died following the shots.
Anonymous
May 30, 2019
Sounds fake. Also might have been allergic.
Anonymous
February 15, 2019
That should read as.. 'died from the shots'. 2 of them within hours. Another within a day.
Anonymous
January 29, 2019
As you can see from the well put together article, the reasons are really unfounded, and may I say purely out of ignorance. Every parent should really endeavor to vaccinate their child/children because the consequences are really not worth it. Read more posts on eFor-Real about what you need to know regarding your child's well being.
Anonymous
February 12, 2019
When you choose to not vaccinate your child you are putting everyone else around them at risk of contracting deadly diseases. I will say that there are definitely small risks involved in taking a vaccine like on the 1 in a million chance you are allergic then you may have a problem but I think the risk of contracting the disease without a vaccine greatly outweighs your odds of being allergic. studies have shown that the vaccines do not cause autism or other neurological disorders. with the introduction of these vaccines, diseases have been completely eradicated and some are even on the comeback because people do not realize how harmful these illnesses can be. coming back on the topic of vaccinating a child, just like you would not want your son or daughter to stab someone you would not want them to be the reason for an outbreak of a preventable disease. If you do your research you will see that studies have been done on most things and most myths have been debunked, the myth they started autism came from a now-discredited professor and people still believe it. so if I may say I think that people who do not vaccinate are arrogant and not only arrogant but selfish for putting the health of their child over the health of their nation.
Anonymous
December 28, 2018
Hello, Are you trying to conceive or have other fertility problems that you need Solution too, I will advice you to quickly contact Dr climent Scott for his Natural herbal medicine now. Am so happy right now that am pregnant finally after trying for 2 years all thanks too God almighty and too Dr climent Scott that was able too help me out with the Herbs here is He's Email" Drclimentscott@gmail.com Drclimentscott@gmail.com. WhatsApp Dr Scott for solution. +2347036879479
Anonymous
March 10, 2019
lol pls kys and vax ur kids they're dying shannon, they're dying
Anonymous
December 4, 2018
Quick tip for all you parents all out there: My baby never slept well (especially through the night) until I started using the website >>>>SleepBaby .org<<<< - that website has been by far one of the best things I've ever got my hands on to get him to fall asleep quickly. Best time is 45 seconds from awake to asleep! I heard about it through a kindergarten teacher who uses it to put to sleep a group of 30 children. Check it out! Sorry, you can't post links here so you'll have to turn it into a normal link. >>SleepBaby .org<< Best of luck to you and your family! :)
Advertisement