Vaccine Debates

Are vaccines really necessary? Is there still mercury in vaccines? Find out the answers to common vaccination debates.

Most Recent

5 Facts You Need to Know About 'Alternative Vaccine Schedules'
Pediatricians across the country agree that delaying or eliminating any vaccinations is a definite no-no. So why are some parents going rogue when it comes to scheduling their child’s vaccines? Here are the facts.
'I'm a Doctor and a Parent': Here's How Vaccines Work
Our panel of AAP pediatricians understands your concerns about vaccines. They're parents, too. But here's what they really wish people knew about vaccines.
Anti-Vaccination Named a Global Health Threat for 2019
The World Health Organization stressed the importance of getting your child vaccinated to protect them, and others, from deadly diseases.
Mom Shares Emotional Wake-Up Call in Response to Kat Von D's Anti-Vaccine Post
Caroline Hirons, a mom and beauty industry expert, shared a heartbreaking story on social media and took Kat Von D to task for promoting an anti-vaccine stance.
This Mom Risks Jail Time if She Doesn't Vaccinate Her Son
A judge says this mom has one week to vaccinate her son, or else she is headed for the big house.
More Vaccine Debates

Anti-Vaccine Groups Fuel Worst Measles Outbreak in Minnesota in 30 Years
Minnesota is facing a measles outbreak, and health officials say groups spreading false information about the MMR vaccine are to blame.
Parents of Younger Kids Still Unclear on Benefits of MMR Vaccine
While most Americans are on board with vaccinating their children against measles, mumps, and rubella, parents of younger kids are unclear on the benefits vs. risks.
My Baby Got Measles at Disneyland
Here’s Why Childhood Vaccines Aren’t Really Dangerous

Vaccines: The Reality Behind the Debate

Wary parents want to protect their child from any possible risk. It's time to inject a dose of reality into the rumor-driven debate.

