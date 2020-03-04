Vaccine Debates

5 Facts You Need to Know About 'Alternative Vaccine Schedules'
Pediatricians across the country agree that delaying or eliminating any vaccinations is a definite no-no. So why are some parents going rogue when it comes to scheduling their child’s vaccines? Here are the facts.
'I'm a Doctor and a Parent': Here's How Vaccines Work
Our panel of AAP pediatricians understands your concerns about vaccines. They're parents, too. But here's what they really wish people knew about vaccines.
Anti-Vaccination Named a Global Health Threat for 2019
The World Health Organization stressed the importance of getting your child vaccinated to protect them, and others, from deadly diseases.
Mom Shares Emotional Wake-Up Call in Response to Kat Von D's Anti-Vaccine Post
Caroline Hirons, a mom and beauty industry expert, shared a heartbreaking story on social media and took Kat Von D to task for promoting an anti-vaccine stance.
This Mom Risks Jail Time if She Doesn't Vaccinate Her Son
A judge says this mom has one week to vaccinate her son, or else she is headed for the big house.