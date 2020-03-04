Chicken Pox Vaccine

Chickenpox Outbreak at North Carolina School with High Anti-Vaccination Rate Leaves Dozens Sick
A school in Asheville, North Carolina, has been inundated with dozens of cases of the chickenpox following high rates of parents refusing to vaccinate their children.
11-Month-Old Suffers Stroke After Chickenpox—Shining a Light on the Importance of Vaccines
An 11-month-old boy suffered a stroke after contracting chickenpox, which he likely got from his older siblings, according to a new report. The boy had not been immunized, and the case is shining a light on the importance of vaccination.
