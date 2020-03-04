Everything Pediatricians Want You to Know About About Getting Your Child the COVID Vaccine
Research shows that even vaccinated parents have questions about the COVID vaccine for their kids. Here, pediatricians share everything you need to know to make the safe decision to get your kids the shot.
False Reports Have Been Circulating Claiming That Vaccines Cause Infertility. They Absolutely Do Not
The myth allows false reports to pop up surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine. Here, what you need to know about infertility and rolling up your sleeve.
The Most Common Side Effects of the Flu Shot in Kids Are Mild—Here's What Parents Need to Know
The influenza shot can cause mild side effects in children and toddlers, but they shouldn't deter your family from getting vaccinated. Here's what experts have to say.
5 Facts You Need to Know About 'Alternative Vaccine Schedules'
Pediatricians across the country agree that delaying or eliminating any vaccinations is a definite no-no. So why are some parents going rogue when it comes to scheduling their child’s vaccines? Here are the facts.
The Most Important Vaccines for Children: An A-Z List for Parents
An easy-to-digest list of all your child's immunizations from birth to age 18, plus where they fall within the CDC's age-recommended vaccine schedule.
'I'm a Doctor and a Parent': Here's How Vaccines Work
Our panel of AAP pediatricians understands your concerns about vaccines. They're parents, too. But here's what they really wish people knew about vaccines.