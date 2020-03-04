Vaccines

Vaccines are essential to keeping your child healthy from flu, chicken pox, and other harmful diseases. Learn everything you need to know about vaccines and vaccine schedules.

Most Recent

Everything Pediatricians Want You to Know About About Getting Your Child the COVID Vaccine
Research shows that even vaccinated parents have questions about the COVID vaccine for their kids. Here, pediatricians share everything you need to know to make the safe decision to get your kids the shot.
False Reports Have Been Circulating Claiming That Vaccines Cause Infertility. They Absolutely Do Not
The myth allows false reports to pop up surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine. Here, what you need to know about infertility and rolling up your sleeve.
The Most Common Side Effects of the Flu Shot in Kids Are Mild—Here's What Parents Need to Know
The influenza shot can cause mild side effects in children and toddlers, but they shouldn't deter your family from getting vaccinated. Here's what experts have to say.
5 Facts You Need to Know About 'Alternative Vaccine Schedules'
Pediatricians across the country agree that delaying or eliminating any vaccinations is a definite no-no. So why are some parents going rogue when it comes to scheduling their child’s vaccines? Here are the facts.
The Most Important Vaccines for Children: An A-Z List for Parents
An easy-to-digest list of all your child's immunizations from birth to age 18, plus where they fall within the CDC's age-recommended vaccine schedule.
'I'm a Doctor and a Parent': Here's How Vaccines Work
Our panel of AAP pediatricians understands your concerns about vaccines. They're parents, too. But here's what they really wish people knew about vaccines.
Vaccine Injuries Are Rare, Just Look at the Numbers
A federal vaccine compensation program was founded to compensate people who were injured by vaccines. Numbers prove these injuries don’t happen often.
Jessica Biel Is Working Alongside a Noted Anti-Vaxxer, and People Are Furious
"More like Jessica Beasles."
What a Measles Outbreak Means for Kids Who Can't Get Vaccinated
Measles in Adults: Should You Get Another Vaccination?
Parents Are Having Measles Parties and It's As Insane As It Sounds
A 6-Year-Old Unvaccinated Boy Spent 57 Days in the Hospital for Tetanus—and Racked Up an $800K Bill

Ohio Teen Chooses to Get Vaccinated in Defiance of His Anti-Vaxx Parents: 'God Knows How I'm Still Alive'

18-year-old Ethan Lindenberger is frustrated with his parents for not allowing him to get vaccinated.

High School Grad Posts Viral Twitter Thread to Educate Anti-Vaxxers
Australia Is Now Fining Parents Who Don't Vaccinate Their Children
Yes, My Son Is Getting the HPV Vaccine—Here's Why
Children in Anti-Vaccine 'Hotspots' Are at a Higher Risk for Illness, Says a New Study
Mom Shares Emotional Wake-Up Call in Response to Kat Von D's Anti-Vaccine Post
Tens of Thousands of Cheerleaders Possibly Exposed to Mumps at National Competition
Unvaccinated Kids Are Being Kept Out of Oregon Schools Until They Prove They've Had Their Shots
Getting the Tdap Vaccine During Pregnancy Could Save Your Baby's Life
This Mom Risks Jail Time if She Doesn't Vaccinate Her Son
3 Updates and Changes to the Vaccine Schedule You Need to Know About
Ear Infection Rates Are Down, and You Can Thank the Pneumococcal Vaccine
Many Parents Aren't Aware Their Teens Need Crucial Vaccines
The Majority of Parents Don't Know About IPD and How Dangerous It Can Be
Anti-Vaccine Groups Fuel Worst Measles Outbreak in Minnesota in 30 Years
Parents Who Vaccinate Themselves Are More Likely to Get Shots for Their Kids
Major Mumps Outbreak in Texas Is the Worst in Two Decades
Parents of Younger Kids Still Unclear on Benefits of MMR Vaccine
Mumps Cases Swell in Washington State, CDC Urges Parents to Vaccinate Kids
Cancer Centers Issue National Call: Parents, Vaccinate Your Kids for HPV
Can Music Help Get Your Kids Through Their Shots?
Kristen Bell: Why My Kids Get the Flu Shot
AAP Issues New Flu Vaccine Guidelines, with One Big Change
What’s Responsible for the Staggering Drop in Chickenpox Cases
More Parents Are Refusing Vaccines for Their Kids Today Than 10 Years Ago
