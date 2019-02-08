The Best Baby Sunscreens
Choosing the Best Baby Sunscreens
Once your baby reaches 6 months, you should apply sunscreen whenever he’s exposed to the sun’s harsh rays. (If he’s younger than 6 months, dermatologists recommend keeping him in the shade instead). Mineral-based sunscreens are best for your baby’s delicate skin. Specifically look for ones with zinc oxide as the primary active ingredient; it stays on top of your baby's skin to physically block rays. Here are the eight best baby sunscreens on the market, including ones for babies with eczema and sensitive skin.
Aveeno Baby Continuous Protection Sensitive Skin Lotion (SPF 50)
Ideal for sensitive skin, this zinc oxide-based sunscreen boasts SPF 50 protection. It also contains oat, which works to soothe Baby's delicate skin throughout the day. Moms will love the paraben-free, phthalate-free, and fragrance-free formula. ($10.50)
Neutrogena Pure & Free Baby Sunscreen (SPF 50)
This highly-rated sunscreen relies on zinc oxide technology for UVA/UVB protection. It earned the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance, so babies with eczema will especially benefit from the natural and non-irritating formula. ($33 for a pack of three)
Goddess Garden Baby Mineral Sunscreen (SPF 50)
The Goddess Garden Baby SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen is safe for sensitive skin and resists water for 80 minutes—perfect for babies who love splashing in the pool! Reapply after you towel-dry your baby. ($15)
Blue Lizard Australian Baby Sunscreen (SPF 30)
Recommended by dermatologists for more than 20 years, Blue Lizard Australian Baby Sunscreen promotes soft skin. The SPF 30 lotion is water resistant for 40 minutes, so parents need to reapply frequently. To help you remember, the BPA-free turns deep pink when exposed to harsh UV rays. ($24)
Thinkbaby Safe Sunscreen (SPF 50)
Thinkbaby Safe Sunscreen provides SPF 50 protection with a non-oily finish, setting it apart from greasy competitors. It also has an unobtrusive tropical scent that both babies and adults might enjoy. If your little one is going in the water, reapply the sunscreen after 80 minutes. ($8.50)
Badger Kids Sunscreen Cream (SPF 30)
In addition to zinc oxide that protects your baby’s skin from rays, the Badger Kids Sunscreen Cream contains a mix of sunflower oil, beeswax, and vitamin E for moisturization. The hypoallergenic sunscreen resists water and sweat for 40 minutes, and it’s scented with tangerine and vanilla – just like a creamsicle! ($12)
California Baby Super Sensitive Broad Spectrum Sunscreen (SPF 30+)
If your baby has sensitive skin, consider the California Baby Super Sensitive Broad Spectrum Sunscreen. The creamy formula, which creates a barrier on the skin, is free of allergens, irritants, and fragrances. ($18)
CeraVe Baby Sunscreen (SPF 45)
Gentle and paraben-free, the CeraVe Baby Sunscreen protects your infant’s skin with a combination of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. Ceramides enforce the natural barrier of the skin, while hyaluronic acid helps retain moisture. CeraVe Baby Sunscreen is water resistant up to 80 minutes, and it’s free of parabens, fragrance, sulfate, and phthalate. ($14)
Babyganics All Mineral Baby Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+
“I love stick sunscreens for the face," says Samantha Conrad, M.D., a dermatologist in Chicago, IL. "Kids tend to rub their eyes and nose a lot, and goggles can rub sunscreen off. This has a nice waxy texture that stays put.” ($20 for two).
Best Baby Sunscreen Application Tips
Coat your baby’s exposed skin with a generous amount of sunscreen 15 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply every two hours, or as soon as Baby gets out of the water. Don’t forget your little one’s delicate head if he doesn’t have hair!
Try avoiding sun exposure from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. when the sun’s rays are harshest. If you’re outside during this time, cover your baby’s skin with clothing as much as possible – even if you’ve applied sunscreen. Also, keep him in shady area like under a tree or umbrella to minimize the risk of sun damage.