The Best Baby Sunscreens

Coat your baby’s exposed skin with a generous amount of sunscreen 15 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply every two hours, or as soon as Baby gets out of the water. Don’t forget your little one’s delicate head if he doesn’t have hair!

Try avoiding sun exposure from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. when the sun’s rays are harshest. If you’re outside during this time, cover your baby’s skin with clothing as much as possible – even if you’ve applied sunscreen. Also, keep him in shady area like under a tree or umbrella to minimize the risk of sun damage.