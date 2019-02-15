How to Prevent and Treat Sunburned Lips

Sunburned lips can cause pain, blistering, swelling, and other uncomfortable side effects. These expert-approved tips can protect your kid’s lips from harmful UV rays this summer.

Before every summer picnic and beach trip, you probably slather your child with sunscreen. But you might be forgetting an important area prone to burning: the lips.

Your lips (especially the lower lip) are constantly exposed to sunlight when outside. They're also thinner and contain less melanin than other parts of the body, which makes them susceptible to damage from UV rays.

Sunburned lips cause pain and blistering—and they may increase your risk of developing skin cancer later in life—so it's important to take the proper precautions. Here's what you need to know about preventing and treating sunburned lips.

Symptoms of Sunburned Lips

What do sunburned lips look like? If your child's lips become sunburnt, they'll probably develop some of the following symptoms over the next 24-48 hours.

Redness

Swelling

Tenderness

Burning

Dryness and tightness

Blisters on the lips

Splitting with or without bleeding

Peeling

Like with sunburn on the rest of skin, the symptoms will last about 3 to 5 days.

Note that if the pain is accompanied by tingling or itching, your child may have cold sores on their lips instead. Cold sores are red blisters filled with fluid, while sunburned lip blisters are small and white.

Preventing Sunburned Lips

To prevent sunburned lips, your child should wear a lip balm with SPF 30 or higher, says Adena Rosenblatt, M.D., Ph.D, a pediatric dermatologist at The University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital. She adds that you can also apply cream-based sunscreen to your lips—preferably one with natural active ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. Both lip balm and sunscreen will provide a physical barrier from the sun's UV rays.

Apply the lip balm or sunscreen 15-30 minutes before going outside, and re-apply often. Sunscreen will likely wear off after eating, drinking, swimming, rubbing your mouth, or licking your lips. Pay special attention to your lower lip; because it projects more from the face, it has a greater chance of burning.

Debra M. Langlois, M.D., an assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Michigan, suggests wearing a physical barrier like a wide-brimmed hat. Staying in the shade also helps protect your lips. But the best way to prevent painful sun damage—and the potential repercussions like skin cancer that may come with it—is avoiding direct sunlight between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

How to Treat Sunburned Lips

Wondering what to do for sunburned lips? Whether your child's sunburned lips are swollen, tender, or red, there are some ways to help them heal.

"For the most part, treating sunburned lips is a matter of waiting it out," says Dr. Rosenblatt. She suggests applying a moisturizer like Aquaphor or shea butter-infused balm to soothe and heal lips. Many parents choose aloe vera instead—preferably fresh aloe or 100 percent aloe vera gel, which doesn't pose a threat if accidentally ingested. However, Dr. Rosenblatt warns that aloe vera is a common cause of skin allergies, so be careful using it on your child's body.

Dr. Langlois says that staying hydrated is also key for sunburned lips treatment. "Give breast milk or formula to babies with sunburned lips and give water to older children," she explains. Liquid combats dehydration that's often associated with sunburn, and drinking plenty of water will help restore sunburned lips to health.

If moisturizing lip products and hydration don't help, Dr. Langlois advises parents to try home remedies. For example, apply cold compresses (such as a washcloth dipped in cold water or milk) to the lips. As a last resort, give your child a safe amount of anti-inflammatory medication like Tylenol.