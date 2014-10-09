The Best Sunscreens for Kids
The Best Sunscreen Ingredients
The FDA has announced that it’s reviewing sunscreen ingredients. So far, the agency has given a thumbs-up to zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, deemed PABA and trolamine salicylate as not safe and effective, and has said further research is needed for 12 more ingredients. Parents advisor Lawrence F. Eichenfield, M.D., suggests looking for the two approved ingredients but says any sunscreen—in addition to UV-protective clothing and shade—is better than none. Always look for a product with SPF 30 or higher.
Adorable Baby Sunscreen, SPF 30+
With 100% natural ingredients (which means no synthetic or chemical ingredients), this product is not only great for babies and kids but adults, too. Perfect for the beach or pool, this water-resistant product lasts up to 40 minutes after being applied with broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection from the harsh summer sun.
All Good Kid's Sunscreen, SPF 30
This new and improved formula is loved for its UVA/UVB broad-spectrum protection, non-nano zinc recipe, and water resistance that lasts up to 80 minutes. Made from chamomile for gently soothing sensitive skin, this sunscreen is lightweight and non-greasy. Along with being oxybenzone-free, GMO-free, gluten-free, and vegan, All Good Kid's Sunscreen is great for the environment because of its biodegradable and reef-friendly make-up.
Aveeno Baby Continuous Protection Lotion Sunscreen, Sensitive Skin, SPF 50
This 100% natural sunscreen with broad spectrum SPF 50 contains naturally sourced zinc oxide which is a highly recommended mineral sun protection ingredient. Along with being fragrance-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, and dye-free, it is made with oat extract that protects from UVA/UVB rays while being non-greasy and water resistant for up to 80 minutes.
Badger Kids Sunscreen Cream, Tangerine & Vanilla, SPF 30
Badger Kids sunscreen comes in a delicious, natural tangerine and vanilla scent that packs up to 40 minutes of water-resistant protection. Made up of non-nano mineral zinc oxide, beeswax, vitamin E, and skin-soothing sunflower oil, this product is non-GMO certified and hypoallergenic for little ones with sensitive skin. Not to mention it's reef friendly, biodegradable, and certified cruelty-free. Sounds to us like a win, win.
Bare Republic Mineral Sunscreen Lotion, Baby, SPF 50
Fragrance-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, retinyl palmitate-free, cruelty-free, non-GMO, dye/colorant-free, non-nano, preservative-free, and free of active chemical sunscreens—Bare Republic Mineral Sunscreen is extra sensitive, provides protection from UVA/UVB rays, and is easy-to-apply with soothing ingredients such as aloe, baobab oil, shea butter, and chamomile extract.
Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen, Baby, SPF 30+
This mineral-based sunscreen packs UVA/UVB protection that's water resistant for up to 40 minutes and is designed for delicate skin thanks to a paraben-free, fragrance-free formula. With no harsh chemicals, this product has been dermatologist recommended for over 20 years according to bluelizard.net.
BurnOut Kids Sunscreen, SPF 35
Rich in antioxidants and extracts of helionori, pomegranate, and plantain to protect and nourish skin, this sunscreen is chemical-free, paraben-free, petroleum-free, and PABA-free. Perfect for sensitive skin, this product is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, fragrance-free, and non-greasy. With UVA/UVB broad-spectrum protection, BurnOut Kids Sunscreen is not only good for your children but good for the environment considering it’s biodegradable, ocean-safe, and eco-sensitive.
California Baby Calendula Sunscreen, SPF 30+
This mineral-based sunscreen is thick and concentrated so a smaller amount manages to go a long way. With plant-based bubbling ingredients and pure essential-oil scented qualities, this multi-award-winning product blocks sun rays without absorbing into the skin—it also contains the soothing benefits of calendula. This sunscreen is allergy tested and does not contain gluten, soy, oats, dairy, or nuts (except coconut).
COOLA Suncare Baby Mineral Sunscreen Stick, SPF 50
Thanks to the easy application and pure formula, COOLA’s Baby Mineral Stick is designed with convenience and safety in mind. For babies 6 months and older, this ultra-gentle, fragrance-free mineral stick is a must for delicate skin—just apply 15 minutes before going outside, reapplying every two hours or immediately after towel-drying.
Hawaiian Sol Sol Kid Kare, SPF 50
Hawaiian Sol Sol Kid Kare provides broad-spectrum protection without the use of harsh chemicals, which means no more tears for kids who manage to get sunscreen in their eyes. Its zinc oxide formula and no nano-technology is biodegradable and reef-friendly, too!
Kiss My Face Organics Kids Mineral Sunscreen, SPF 30
This SPF 50 mineral sunscreen is not only vegan and cruelty-free, but it's made with non-nano mineral-only actives and nourishing aloe—making it fragrance and tear-free. Perfect for summer fun, this mineral-focused formula is water resistant for up to 80 minutes, which means less applying and more fun!
MDSolarSciences KidCreme Mineral Sunscreen, SPF 40
Advertised as a water-resistant crème perfect for delicate skin, this easy-to-apply, silky sunscreen is made up of non-nano zinc blends, is oil-free, fragrance-free, non-comedogenic (meaning it won’t clog pores), and non-irritating. We all know avoiding sweat and water is nearly impossible when playing under the hot sun, which is why we praise this formula's 80-minute water resistance.
Nurture My Body Baby Organic Sunscreen, SPF 32
Made up of non-nano, uncoated zinc oxide with jojoba oil, shea butter, and vitamin E this formula is not only soothing on a baby’s skin but provides broad-spectrum protection. Parents can take comfort in the fact that this organic product is also fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, biodegradable, and eco-friendly.
Puttisu Safe Baby Mild Sun Cushion
The Puttisu Safe Baby Mild Sun Cushion adds an element of fun to sun protection. The liquid product comes in a mirrored compact with an applicator pad, and your child applies it like face makeup. Unlike your own compacts, however, the packaging is adorned with kid-friendly characters. And since the SPF 50+ sunscreen is made with titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, it’s safe and effective for your little one.
Sunology Mineral Sunscreen, Kids, SPF 50
Looking for UV ray protection without harsh chemical additives? This product is made up of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide that provides sun protection while still maintaining water resistance for up to 80 minutes. Sunology Mineral Sunscreen is free of oxybenzone, avobenzone, parabens, octisalate, and homosalate. It is also reef-friendly, non-stinging, cruelty-free, and gentle on all skin types.
thinkbaby Sunscreen, SPF 50+
Top rated by the EWG since 2010, thinkbaby Sunscreen is free of all biologically harmful chemicals such as avobenzone, oxybenzone, and UV chemical absorbers. With broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection and water resistance up to 80 minutes, this sunscreen promises great coverage. The gluten-free recipe even applies and absorbs easily while still being a non-aerosol formulation.
TruBaby Water & Play Sunscreen, SPF 30+
Created by a mother-of-six, TruBaby Water & Play Sunscreen is free of chemicals, gluten, parabens, and phthalates. With UVA/UVB broad-spectrum protection this unscented, mineral based-sustainable sourced zin, non-nano sunscreen is not only good for children but good for the environment with its reef-friendly formula and biodegradable, BPA-free PET packaging.
TruKid Sunny Days Sport Sunscreen, SPF 30
Just like TruBaby Water & Play Sunscreen, TruKid Sunny Days Sport Sunscreen is truly natural and non-toxic, pediatrician and dermatologist tested, and eczema-safe while still maintaining great UVA/UVB broad-spectrum protection that lasts up to 80 minutes of swimming or sweating. Not to mention this formula is phthalate and paraben-free and unscented, so you know it offers great protection and is healthy for your child's skin, too.
Waxhead Sun Defense Baby Zinc Oxide Sunscreen, SPF 35
Waxhead Sun Defense Baby Zin Oxide goes on smoothly thanks to its non-greasy and hypoallergenic formula that provides broad-spectrum protection while being completely free of toxins and petrochemicals. Not only does this sunscreen replenish 100% of one's daily value of vitamin D, but it is baby safe, reef safe, biodegradable, and cruelty-free thanks to its six certified organic and mineral ingredients.