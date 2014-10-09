The Best Sunscreens for Kids

The FDA has announced that it’s reviewing sunscreen ingredients. So far, the agency has given a thumbs-up to zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, deemed PABA and trolamine salicylate as not safe and effective, and has said further research is needed for 12 more ingredients. Parents advisor Lawrence F. Eichenfield, M.D., suggests looking for the two approved ingredients but says any sunscreen—in addition to UV-protective clothing and shade—is better than none. Always look for a product with SPF 30 or higher.