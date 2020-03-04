Sun Care

Sunburns can be quite painful and can lead to skin problems later in life. Find tips to protect your child's skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays. We also rank the best sunscreens for kids and identify natural remedies that soothe a sunburn.

Johnson & Johnson Is Voluntarily Recalling Sunscreen Due to Presence of Benzene
The recalled aerosol sunscreen products are under the Neutrogena and Aveeno brands.
Putting Sunscreen on a Baby Is 'Faster, Easier, and Less Messy' With This Clever Gadget
Parents are calling it a game changer for kids of all ages.
A Severe Sunburn Caused A 16-Year-Old Girl To Develop Protruding Blisters On Her Back
Apparently she was only out in the sun for an hour—and had applied sunscreen.
Why Babies Don’t Have Freckles
Learn about why babies don’t have freckles, when they develop, and what they mean for your child’s health and well-being.
Why You Shouldn't Give Chemical Sunscreen to Kids
It’s time to start reading the label on your sunscreen. 
How to Prevent and Treat Sunburned Lips
Sunburned lips can cause pain, blistering, swelling, and other uncomfortable side effects. These expert-approved tips can protect your kid's lips from harmful UV rays this summer.
Powder Sunscreen for Kids: Is It Safe?
Powder sunscreen is non-irritating and easy to use, but safety concerns may outweigh the advantages. Here’s everything you need to know about powder sunscreen.
The Best Sunscreen for Babies in 2021
During warm summer days, it's important to shield your baby's delicate skin from the harsh sun. Check out our round-up of the best baby sunscreens on the market, including ones for babies with eczema and sensitive skin.
The Ultimate Sun Protection Guide for Pregnancy
The One Place You’re Forgetting to Apply Sunscreen—But Should, ASAP
These Are the Worst Sunscreens of 2018 for Babies and Kids, Says EWG
Woman's Warning About Third-Degree Burns from Essential Oils Is a Must-Read for Everyone

3 Solutions to Kids' Sunscreen Dilemmas

Sunscreen is a must for kids, but it's not always easy getting little ones covered in SPF. An expert solves three common sunscreen problems parents encounter.

Are My Sunscreen Woes Finally Over?
Make a Habit of Sun Protection
Should Schools Ban Sunscreen?
Melanoma Risk Tied to Sunburns During Teen Years
Sun Smarts: Protect Your Family From The Sun
Aging, Not Cancer, Motivates Teens to Wear Sunscreen
Soak up the Sun--Safely
Spray Sunscreens Could Be Flammable, FDA Warns
The Great Coverup
Schools' Anti-Sunscreen Policies Anger Parents
New Sunscreen Regulations Delayed Six Months
Sun Care 101: The Basics of Sun Safety for Kids
Study: Teens Disregard Warnings About Sun Exposure
Task Force: Appeal to Teen Vanity to Reduce UV Ray Exposure
New Sunscreen Labels to Clarify Protection
The 5 Most Common Myths About Sun Safety
Sun Safety for Kids
SPF Smarts
Protecting Kids from Summer Sun Dangers
