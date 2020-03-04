Stomach Aches

If your child has a stomach ache, it could be the start of a stomach flu, constipation, nerves, or food poisoning. Learn what causes stomach aches, what natural remedies can ease the pain and discomfort, how to stop vomiting, diarrhea, and more.

A Doctor Discovered 100 Boba Tea Pearls In a Girl's Stomach
A 14-year-old girl in China reportedly had stomach aches and constipation resulting from undigested bubble tea pearls.
FDA and CDC Warn People to Stay Away from Imported Crab Meat
A bacteria called Vibrio parahaemolyticus has sickened at least a dozen people in four states.
How to Relieve Postpartum Constipation
After delivering their baby, many new moms experience postpartum constipation. Learn about the causes of this unpleasant condition, with 10 tips on getting things moving again.
206 Million Eggs Recalled in 9 States Over Salmonella Concerns—What to Know
Over 206 million eggs have been pulled from store shelves after 22 people became sickened by Salmonella Braenderup.
National E. coli Outbreak Is Worsening, a Blanket Ban On Romaine Lettuce Is Recommended
The CDC is warning people that tainted lettuce ended up in the following pre-packaged salads as well.
Doctors Are Close to a C.Diff Cure as They Work to Boost Kids' Digestive Health
The bacteria roiling in your child’s gut are driving her immune system—and every day, scientists are figuring out more (and miraculous) ways to grab the controls to cure sick kids.
4 Ways to Grow a Healthy Gut
Early childhood is prime time for establishing a healthy microbiome. The more good critters that move in now, the more likely they’ll crowd out or compete with bad bacteria your kid will encounter down the road. Start by making some adjustments to the food you serve. Gail Cresci, Ph.D., R.D., of the Cleveland Clinic, shares four ways to keep your little one’s gut well fed.
7 Home Remedies for Tummy Aches
Your little one has a stomach ache? Try one of these natural home remedies to tame his tummy trouble.
News That'll Give You a Stomachache: Tummy Troubles Are On the Rise In Women, Kids
Stomach Ache Symptoms and Treatment
How to Stop Vomiting
Diarrhea Symptoms and Treatment

9 All-Natural Tummy Ache Remedies

Stomach aches are common in kids—especially those ages 4-8—and the main causes are typically diet, stress, and growing pains. The next time your kid complains of an upset tummy, consider these nine natural home remedies.

