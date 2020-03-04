Special Needs

Find out how to identify early signs of special needs, get tips for navigating through the diagnosis process, and get the lowdown on early intervention options. And, discover the challenges and triumphs of bringing up a child with special needs.

Why I Hate My Kid's Birthday
It may sound harsh to say I hate my son's birthday, but there are mixed emotions that come with a birthday of a child with special needs.
5 Simple Ways to Help Teachers When Your Child Has Special Needs
Open communication with your child's teacher will make any school year more positive and productive. Experts offer simple but effective ways parents can make that happen.
5 Qualities I Look for in Health Care Providers Who Are Treating My Son With Special Needs
Raising a child with special needs often calls for many appointments with many different health care providers. Here's what I look for in a doc.
​​I'm a Mom to a Child With Special Needs: My Stressors May Look Different, but the Regular Burdens of Parenting Aren't Replaced
Raising a child with special needs means many doctor appointments, prescriptions, and school IEP meetings. That's on top of worrying about typical child issues like sleep patterns, diet, and manners. It's a double mental load that never goes away.
My Partner and I Both Use Wheelchairs: This Is How We Parent Despite Our Disabilities
Born with a rare condition called arthrogryposis, one Minnesota mom explains how she and her partner are raising a daughter and advocating for parents with disabilities along the way.
Staying Home Without a Village Can Be Hardest on Parents of Kids With Special Needs, Here's How to Help
My son has autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and a mood disorder, which has landed him in the hospital on several occasions. During the COVID-19 pandemic, parents like myself find ourselves struggling even more. Here's how our loved ones can help.
I'm an Adult With a Disability: Here's Why I'm Optimistic About Kids With Disabilities Today
As an adult with a disability, I'm here to tell you a good life for people with disabilities is more than wishful thinking.
Kohl's Just Launched Clothing for Kids with Special Needs
The new adaptive clothing will have sensory and wheelchair-friendly options and will be introduced to their three largest kids’ brands. This big step is making stylish options more accessible for all.
Arkansas Teen Saves for 2 Years to Surprise Classmate with Electric Wheelchair
Microsoft's Winning Super Bowl Ad Will Give You All the Feels
Sensory-Inclusive Activities That Make Family Time Fun For All
What Is Hydrocephalus?

New App Helps Hearing-Impaired Parents Identify When & Why Their Babies Are Crying

The technology, developed by UCLA researchers, is a game-changer for deaf parents and any parent who wants to better understand their little one's cries.

Smash Cake Photo Series Features Three Adorable Down Syndrome Babies
A Boy With Autism Penned This Touching Poem About His Life
Officers DIY a Blues Clues Shirt for a Boy with Autism
New Study Finds What We Know About Girls With Autism May Be Wrong
This Film About an All-Autistic Swim Team Is Worth Diving Into
Study: ADHD Diagnosis Linked to Teenage Parenthood
See the Moving Drawings of 'Dad' Created by a Nonverbal Child With Down Syndrome
An Open Letter to the Parent of a Covertly Special Needs Child
Texas to Open First Water Park Fully Accessible for Kids With Special Needs
My Daughter Has Muscular Dystrophy: One Mom's Story
Mom's Letter to Kids at Pool Who Wouldn't Play With Son With Down Syndrome Goes Viral
How a Playground High-Five Changed My Outlook on My Son's Autism
Baby Teeth Offer Amazing Insight Into Children's Autism Risk, Says NIH Study
5 Health Problems Commonly Mistaken for Depression
Another Reason Not to Smoke: Autism Linked to Maternal Grandmother’s Bad Habit
New Celebrity Campaign Seeks to End the Shame Around Childhood Mental Illness
U.S. Parents Rate Their Kids' Autism Symptoms More Severely Than Other Countries
'Sesame Street' Masterfully Tackles the Subject of Autism in First Episode With New Character Julia
A 2-Minute TSA Pat-Down of a Child with Special Needs Should Not Happen
Could You Have ADHD Too?
Why the Key to Treating ADHD Goes Beyond Medication
New App Helps Kids with Special Needs Express Themselves via Emojis
Mom's Vitamin D Levels During Pregnancy May Affect Autism Risk
Sesame Street Introduces New Muppet With Autism
Sensory-Friendly Events for Autism Awareness Month
