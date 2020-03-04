Special Needs Now

The latest news on special needs parenthood and other important topics to do with raising children with learning disabilities, such as autism, ADHD, and Asperger's.

How I'm Teaching My Child With Special Needs About Consent
People with intellectual disabilities are much more likely to be victims of sexual assault. That's why I needed to teach my 7-year-old son what's inappropriate and how to protect himself. Since I knew the conversation wouldn't be easy to navigate, I turned to experts who offered helpful tips all parents can use.
This Facebook Group for Blind Moms Is a Game-Changer
Tracy Boyd and Joy Ross' friendship inspired a Facebook group that now boasts more than 1,700 members. The page serves as an important forum for blind moms to connect, seek advice, as well as receive emotional support. 
Sesame Workshop Just Took Another Huge Step to Promote Inclusivity Toward Children With Autism Spectrum Disorders
Sesame Place was named the first autism-certified theme park. The brand's mission is to help all children grow stronger, smarter, and kinder.
'I Thought My Son Would Never Have Friends': One Mom's Honesty About the Loneliness of Raising a Child With an Intellectual Disability
Candi Carter, the executive producer of The View, shares the loneliness of raising a child with an intellectual disability—and the incredible nonprofit that gave her hope. 
Strange Beauty: One Mom's Take on Raising a Child with Autism and Cerebral Palsy
Author Eliza Factor chats with us about raising a child with multiple disabilities.
What Adopting My Daughter With Cerebral Palsy Taught Me About Being Strong
One mommy blogger shares her struggles with fertility, the painful loss of family, and what it means to be a mother to a child with special needs.
Officers DIY a Blues Clues Shirt for a Boy with Autism
These hero police officers got their DIY on in order to craft a missing shirt for a teenage boy with autism who was melting down.
New Study Finds What We Know About Girls With Autism May Be Wrong
The research suggests that girls with autism are more likely to have challenges with daily living skills than boys on the spectrum.
This Film About an All-Autistic Swim Team Is Worth Diving Into
Study: ADHD Diagnosis Linked to Teenage Parenthood
See the Moving Drawings of 'Dad' Created by a Nonverbal Child With Down Syndrome
Texas to Open First Water Park Fully Accessible for Kids With Special Needs

Mom's Letter to Kids at Pool Who Wouldn't Play With Son With Down Syndrome Goes Viral

There's a very important message behind this mother's passionate letter about her son being excluded, and it's one all parents should hear.

A 2-Minute TSA Pat-Down of a Child with Special Needs Should Not Happen
New App Helps Kids with Special Needs Express Themselves via Emojis
Mom's Vitamin D Levels During Pregnancy May Affect Autism Risk
Sesame Street Introduces New Muppet With Autism
Sensory-Friendly Events for Autism Awareness Month
This Mom Just Raised $36,000 to Buy an Accessible Van for Her 2 Kids with Special Needs
This 13-Year-Old Is Climbing Mountains for Kids with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
Happy Video of the Day: Deaf Dad Teaches Deaf Baby 'If You're Happy' Song
How You Can Help Special Olympics Athletes Follow Their Dreams
We May Be Able to Diagnose Autism Before Age 1
Chuck E. Cheese Offers Sensory Sensitive Sundays for Kids with Autism and Other Special Needs
You Have to See the Sweet Bond Between This Boy With Autism and His Deaf Dog
This Hairdresser's Kindness Toward a Boy with Autism Is Winning the Internet
10 Wins for Kids with Special Needs in 2016
Study: Bullying Affects Kids with Disabilities More Over Time
See Asher Nash, Adorable Toddler Model with Down Syndrome, in His First Photo Shoot
Sign Up for Sensory-Friendly Santa Time at a Mall Near You
ADHD Diagnoses Among Preschoolers Have Stabilized
Toddler with Down Syndrome Rejected by Talent Agency Lands Modeling Gig
This 8-Year-Old Boy With Autism Will Blow Your Mind With His "Thriller" Dance
Bravo! Toys "R" Us Stores Offering Quiet Shopping Hours for Kids with Autism
This 6-Year-Old's Letter Defending Her Brother With Autism Is Winning the Internet
Mom Shares Inspiring Message: 'There Is Nothing Down About Down Syndrome'
Take It from This Little Girl: Down Syndrome Is 'Not Scary at All!'
All the Feels: See This Mom's Heartwarming Post about Her Son's New Autism Service Dog
