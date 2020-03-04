Special Needs Now

illustration of silhouette of child's head with speech bubble from mother explaining private areas and where not to be touched

How I'm Teaching My Child With Special Needs About Consent

People with intellectual disabilities are much more likely to be victims of sexual assault. That's why I needed to teach my 7-year-old son what's inappropriate and how to protect himself. Since I knew the conversation wouldn't be easy to navigate, I turned to experts who offered helpful tips all parents can use.