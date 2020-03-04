Special Needs Now

How I'm Teaching My Child With Special Needs About Consent
People with intellectual disabilities are much more likely to be victims of sexual assault. That's why I needed to teach my 7-year-old son what's inappropriate and how to protect himself. Since I knew the conversation wouldn't be easy to navigate, I turned to experts who offered helpful tips all parents can use.
This Facebook Group for Blind Moms Is a Game-Changer
Tracy Boyd and Joy Ross' friendship inspired a Facebook group that now boasts more than 1,700 members. The page serves as an important forum for blind moms to connect, seek advice, as well as receive emotional support.
Sesame Workshop Just Took Another Huge Step to Promote Inclusivity Toward Children With Autism Spectrum Disorders
Sesame Place was named the first autism-certified theme park. The brand's mission is to help all children grow stronger, smarter, and kinder.
'I Thought My Son Would Never Have Friends': One Mom's Honesty About the Loneliness of Raising a Child With an Intellectual Disability
Candi Carter, the executive producer of The View, shares the loneliness of raising a child with an intellectual disability—and the incredible nonprofit that gave her hope.
Strange Beauty: One Mom's Take on Raising a Child with Autism and Cerebral Palsy
Author Eliza Factor chats with us about raising a child with multiple disabilities.
What Adopting My Daughter With Cerebral Palsy Taught Me About Being Strong
One mommy blogger shares her struggles with fertility, the painful loss of family, and what it means to be a mother to a child with special needs.