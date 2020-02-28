Should My Family Be Flying? The Latest Coronavirus Travel Advisories and Precautions to Take

Image zoom At the terminal that serves planes bound for China, a child wears a medical mask out of concern over the Coronavirus at John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) out of concern over the Coronavirus on January 31, 2020 in New York City. The virus, which has so far killed over 200 people and infected an estimated 9,900 people, is believed to have started in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Health departments worldwide have been tracking the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), a respiratory illness that originated in Wuhan, China. It’s caused at least 2,800 deaths and nearly 84,000 infections worldwide—including 61 cases in America (15 from travel or transmission, 43 from a quarantined cruise ship, and three repatriated from China).

Most coronavirus cases have occurred in mainland China, but it has now spread to more than 50 other countries. Several of these countries have experienced outbreaks large enough to warrant travel advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. State Department.

Unfortunately there’s much uncertainty regarding coronavirus, which shares similar symptoms as the flu, according to Miryam Wahrman, Ph.D., biology professor and director of the microbiology research lab at William Paterson University, and author of The Hand Book: Surviving in a Germ-Filled World. There’s also no current vaccine or treatment (although medical experts are working on it). These factors make people wary about their travel plans for spring break and summer vacation.

So should you cancel your upcoming trips, avoid airplanes, and stay indoors? Read on to learn more about traveling during the coronavirus outbreak, with tips for keeping your family safe.

Coronavirus Travel Advisories

In an effort to control the spread of coronavirus, the CDC and the U.S. State Department have issued travel advisories. We’ll use the CDC’s guidelines here, which are outlined as such:

Level Three: Avoid Nonessential Travel

Level Two: Practice Enhanced Precautions

Level One: Practice Usual Precautions

Level Three Counties

China. Coronavirus originated in Wuhan, but it’s been spreading rapidly around the country. So far there’s been 78,824 cases and 2,788 deaths. The CDC notes that the level three advisory doesn’t extend to Hong Kong, Macau, or Taiwan.

South Korea. South Korea has also seen high levels of coronavirus transmission. The CDC adds that medical care is limited in areas affected by the disease. South Korea has reported 2,337 cases and 13 deaths.

Level Two Countries

Level two countries have reported “sustained community spread” of coronavirus. The CDC recommends avoiding travel to these countries if you’re older or have a chronic medical condition. That’s because coronavirus hits these groups of people particularly hard.

Italy. Italy has seen a substantial amount of coronavirus cases in the past few days, bringing the total to 655 cases and 17 deaths. In fact, Italy is the most affected country outside of China, according to Business Insider. Italian officials have cancelled sporting events, issued travel restrictions, and put towns on lockdown as a response.

Japan. Coronavirus has caused 931 cases and eight deaths in Japan.

Iran. Coronavirus has caused 270 cases and 26 deaths in Iran. A high-ranking member of President Hassan Rouhani’s cabinet contracted the disease, and she may have spread it to other government officials as well.

Level One Countries

Hong Kong. While coronavirus has spread to Hong Kong, there haven’t been enough cases for a more urgent warning. The CDC recommends using diligence with hand washing and avoiding contact with sick people.

Do I Need to Cancel My Vacation Plans?

It makes sense to avoid traveling to places with advisories, such as China and Italy. But what about if you made spring break or summer vacation plans elsewhere in Europe, Asia, or the United States?

At the end of the day, “You have to make a personal decision about the risk you're taking,” says Dr. Wahrman. Traveling to areas with few or no coronavirus cases is generally low risk, since person-to-person transmission is highly unlikely. Most experts agree there’s no need to cancel your spring break trip to Florida or London, for example.

But keep in mind that the World Health Organization (WHO) gave coronavirus a global risk assessment of "very high." There’s no way to predict the spread of coronavirus. A large outbreak could possibly happen anywhere at anytime, and if it's big enough, you may be quarantined.

What’s more, since experts still don't know much about the disease, it’s possible that “you could be asymptomatic and still contagious,” says Dr. Wahrman. This means someone you encounter might look perfectly healthy but is actually carrying coronavirus. “Just be aware of the things you've been in contact with that could carry viruses and bacteria from other people,” says Dr. Wahrman.

Is It Safe to Fly?

Many airlines—including Delta, United, and American Airlines—have canceled China-bound flights, and all passengers from China are being screened for coronavirus. Even so, travelers might wonder if it’s safe to fly. Again, you have to weigh the risks, but the odds of transmission at an airport or in an airplane is low.

Coronavirus is likely spread through airborne droplets, like from a cough or a sneeze. According to a February 2020 article from The New York Times, these droplets might travel up to three feet. Therefore you’d need to touch contaminated surfaces or sit very close to sick patients to catch coronavirus. It doesn’t hurt to take precautions though.

How Can I Prevent Coronavirus While Traveling?

It’s a good idea to take precautions when traveling—not only to prevent coronavirus, but also influenza, which has caused 280,000 hospitalizations and 16,000 deaths this season alone, according to the CDC.

The most important thing is maintaining proper hand hygiene. “Wash your hands with soap and water—especially before eating and touching your face," says Kathleen DiCaprio, Ph.D., an infectious disease expert from Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine who helped develop the vaccine for the Ebola virus. Scrub for at least 20 seconds, rinse with water, and thoroughly dry with a clean paper towel.

There are also some ways to prevent transmission when traveling by plane. Use alcohol-based sanitizer or disinfectant wipes on items other people have touched, such as tray tables and armrests. Also take measures when going through security, when “your stuff touches bins that held other people’s stuff and could pick up germs,” says Dr. Wahrman. She recommends bringing a few clear Ziploc bags, and then sticking your items in these bags before putting them in the bins.

Finally, “if you see that there's somebody who looks visibly sick, try to create a little distance,” says Dr. Wahrman. This might be easy in waiting rooms and baggage claim, but not so much if you’re stuck next to a sick person on the plane. In that case, Dr. Wahrman says you might want to bring along a face mask.

Should I Wear a Mask?

You might’ve seen people wearing masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus. But according to the World Health Organization (WHO), “If you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with suspected 2019-nCoV infection.” You might also wear a mask if you’re coughing and sneezing, or if you're around people who might be sick (like on an airplane). “Masks aren’t foolproof, but it’s a physical barrier against splash or large droplets,” says Dr. Wahrman.

Always opt for an N95 respirator mask over a surgical paper one. Paper masks do little to protect against small airborne particles. Plus, many people use them incorrectly, which makes them even more ineffective.

N95 respirator masks, on the other hand, filter the majority of large and small airborne particles, according to the CDC. The tighter fit prevents these particles from slipping around the edges.

Check out the WHO’s guide about when and how to use masks here.

The Bottom Line

So what's the takeaway? Keep your travel plans (as long as they aren't to a country with major advisories), but use extra caution. "At this point, people who are traveling or plan to in the future should be aware of the certain travel restrictions and periodically check the CDC website on these restrictions. It may be helpful to check for any updates from the airlines and/or the airports they are arriving to or departing from as well," says Dr. DiCaprio.