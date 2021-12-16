13 Things Parents Rely on to Keep Kids Safe and Healthy While Traveling

Pandemic travel with children has been such a huge question mark for so long, and it seems like no two parents have the same answer. Even now that some of us are lucky enough to have fully vaccinated kids, we aren't exactly sure about the safety of flying to a different city or country, or taking an extended road trip though places where cases are surging. According to an informal, very unscientific poll on Parents' Instagram Stories, 60 percent of parents have yet to fly with their kids since early 2020. But now that many of us feel ready, we want to arm ourselves with everything that could possibly help keep ourselves and our children safe from COVID-19, not to mention all the other bugs we're normally exposed to when we travel.