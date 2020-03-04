Indiana Mom of 2 Nearly Loses Her Leg from Hot Tub Rash While on Vacation: 'I Couldn't Walk'
Taylor Bryant's condition became so severe that her skin turned black and she had painful, open wounds on her lower leg.
How the CDC Could Ban People With Measles From Traveling
The number of measles cases in 2019, the CDC noted, is “the greatest number of cases reported in the U.S. since 1994 and since measles was declared eliminated in 2000.”
Skin Rash Treatment: How to Stop the Itch
Some rashes in children will disappear without treatment, but some need some help healing. Here's how to treat common types of rashes and when to call the doctor for red, itchy skin.
Florida Department of Health Warns Beachgoers About Outbreak of Sea Lice in the Water
Florida’s Department of Health is warning beachgoers about an outbreak of sea lice on the state’s northwest shores.
6 Gross (but Common!) Conditions Parents Don't Talk About
Get to know six contagious conditions that lots of kids have but few parents talk about.
Spot That Rash: Causes and Cures of Rashes
It's scary when your child's skin is suddenly red and itchy. This guide will help you figure out the cause and the cure. The pictures aren't pretty, but you'll be glad you looked.