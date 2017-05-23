Yuck: Poop Parasite Outbreaks in Public Pools Are on the Rise

Image zoom sakkmesterke/Shutterstock

Unfortunately, you'll need to add something else to your list of potential pool dangers this summer, parents. According to federal officials, people who swim in public pools or go to water parks before they have recovered from diarrhea (or even while they are still sick!) are spreading waste-borne parasites in increasing numbers. Go ahead; I'll give you a moment to gag.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that outbreaks of cryptosporidium have been increasing 13% per year. It says 444 outbreaks—and 7,465 cases— were reported from 2009-2017. These cryptosporidium cases have occurred in 40 states and Puerto Rico.

"The parasite can spread when people swallow something that has come into contact with the feces (poop) of a sick person, such as pool water contaminated with diarrhea," said the CDC in a 2017 statement. "Crypto is the most common cause of diarrheal illness and outbreaks linked to swimming pools or water playgrounds because it is not easily killed by chlorine and can survive up to 10 days in properly treated water."

Yes, properly treated water! And no, that's not all.

"Swallowing just a mouthful of water contaminated with Crypto can make otherwise healthy people sick for up to three weeks with watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, or vomiting, and can lead to dehydration," the CDC said.

Parents should know that according to the statement, "Young swimmers aged under 5 years are more likely to contaminate the water because they are more likely to have inadequate toilet­ing and hygiene skills; therefore, prevention efforts should focus on their parents."

It's recommended that you wait two weeks after you or your child is symptomatic to swim again. And it is also advised that all swimmers shower and use soap before entering a pool, as cleaning up with toilet paper is not enough.