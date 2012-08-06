Home Staying Healthy Parents News Now Virginia Mom Punished for Allowing Daughter to Use Sidewalk Chalk Virginia Mom Punished for Allowing Daughter to Use Sidewalk Chalk By Holly Lebowitz Rossi August 06, 2012 Advertisement Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print shutterstock_107940659 29798 Outside the courthouse, people support Susan Mortensen with their own chalk on the sidewalk. However, in court, the officer who reprimanded her back in March says she responded with an attitude and curse words. "I don't think I should comment on that," said Mortensen after the trial. I agree that the outcome is something I would agree with and I thought it would help as far as doing community service." Mortensen has since then apologized. She's agreed to complete 50 hours of community service through the James River Park System. Mortensen will have to paint about 200 boundary posts west and east of the Boulevard Bridge. Before she even starts, she'll have to scrape off the old paint and remove surrounding weeds. It's vital to finish the project before the weather gets too cold for the paint to stick. The parks manager says he'd like to set a date before Thanksgiving. Mortensen's supporters say they're still upset she was charged for letting her daughter draw on the rocks. Police and park leaders say chalk is the same as graffiti. Image: Sidewalk chalk, via Shutterstock. By Holly Lebowitz Rossi Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Comments Add a Comment Be the first to comment! No comments yet. Advertisement Close this dialog window Add a comment Virginia Mom Punished for Allowing Daughter to Use Sidewalk Chalk Add your comment... Cancel Submit Success! Thanks for adding your feedback. Close this dialog window Review for Advertisement
