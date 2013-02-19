Vice President Joe Biden Addresses Gun Safety Questions in Facebook Town Hall With Parents Magazine
Vice President Joe Biden sat down with Parents.com Executive Editor Michael Kress this afternoon to answer questions from Facebook users on gun safety.
In the half-hour long chat, Biden addressed questions regarding Second Amendment rights, ownership of assault weapons, gun crime, and reducing gun violence.
Biden mentioned it was not his goal to eradicate guns or gun ownership rights — he himself owns two shotguns, he said — but to ensure that universal background checks are enforced.
He believes that gun owners should take care of them responsibly, as well as teach their children the consequences of gun violence.
Watch the full discussion with Vice President Biden:
Image: Vice President Joe Biden via Jason and Bonnie Grower/Shutterstock
