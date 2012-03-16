USDA: Schools Can Soon Opt Out of 'Pink Slime' Beef
Advertisement
Some politicians, including Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, are urging the Agriculture department to ban the product altogether. "The beef industry sent my office an email the other day describing pink slime as `wholesome and nutritious' and said the process for manufacturing it is `similar to separating milk from cream.' I don't think a highly processed slurry of meat scraps mixed with ammonia is what most families would think of as `wholesome and nutritious,'" Pingree told the AP in a written statement.
Image: Teens having school lunch, via Shutterstock.
Comments