US Births Down for a Third Consecutive Year, Weak Economy Blamed
Advertisement
An initial review of each state's birth certificates by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals a decline in the number of births nationwide, for the third year in a row following the peak in 2007.
After recording 4.3 million births in that year, the number has dropped steadily, down 3 percent last year for a total of 4 million births.
According to the Associated Press, the weak economy may be a decisive factor:
Comments