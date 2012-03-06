U.S. Unit of Maclaren Strollers Files for Bankruptcy
The U.S. unit of the international stroller company Maclaren has filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy, meaning that it intends to liquidate its assets in this country. The move is the latest in a series of setbacks for the company, which in 2009 faced lawsuits from 12 families whose children had had fingers amputated by faulty hinges on foldable strollers.
The New York Times reports that among the creditors who are entitled to the liquidated assets are seven of the families who sued and were awarded settlements. The company allegedly has $45,413 in assets and $15.9 million in liabilities.
Maclaren strollers remain for sale in many U.S. retail shops and online, and the international company remains in business.
