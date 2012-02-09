Two Autism-Friendly Shows Coming to Broadway
A nonprofit organization in New York will put on two Broadway shows specially modified for families with autistic children. The shows include matinees of "Mary Poppins" on April 29, and "The Lion King" on September 30.
The Theatre Development Fund offered its first autism-friendly play, an altered version of "The Lion King," last October. Organizers say families who attended or heard about the show responded enthusiastically, asking for future productions.
The Huffington Post reports that the Theatre Development Fund consults with other theaters that want to put on their own autism-friendly shows.
