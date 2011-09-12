Thanks, Erin!

Having Erin O'Donnell cover my blog while I was away on vacation was a treat in many ways. Primarily, of course, leaving the blog in her skilled hands allowed me to rest fully into vacation mode. But another benefit was that it gave me the chance to experience my own blog as you do - as a reader. I am so grateful to Erin for the opportunity she gave me to see the blog through fresh eyes, and to learn about important parenting news stories that affect us all.