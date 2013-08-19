Supersized Newborns Face Health Risks, Doctors Say
There's been a flurry of recent headlines about giant babies born around the world, weighing in at 13 pounds or more. One British baby, born in March via vaginal delivery, clocked in at a whopping 15 pounds.
Researchers say the risk of having a big baby has increased because more mothers are obese when they give birth, and many women are delaying motherhood, boosting their risk of gestational diabetes, which contributes to over-sized babes.
Newborn baby on scale, via Shutterstock
Comments (1)
You should really be listing a publication date for your articles. The birth that happened "this March" actually happened in 2013. Things change in six years but this is presented as if it is up to date. Also, can we stop talking about "women delaying motherhood" as if: a) they're unilaterally following some fad and b) stringing this together with risk of gestational diabetes mixes up the variables at play. In disaggregating the data about gestational diabetes, being multiparous (ie having more than one child) is the variable with far more predictive value than age alone. However, women over 35 are more likely to have more than one child than those under. this is why you should write articles based on a two line summary of a study and have some knowledge of statistics and research methodology if you're writing about studies at all.Read More