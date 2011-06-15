Study: Too Much TV Has Health Risks
Advertisement
A new study published this week in the Journal of the American Medical Association associates prolonged television viewing with increased risks of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, joining smoking and lack of exercise as major risk factors for those diseases. Parents can take note of the findings in light of the American Academy of Pediatrics' recommendation that kids under 2 watch no television, and older kids watch no more than 1-2 hours each day.
For more, read one pediatrician's insight on whether our kids are watching too much television.
How do you handle television viewing with your kids?
(image via: http://www.fashioncentral.pk/)
Comments